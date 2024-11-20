Bigg Boss 18: TV reality show goes green, replaces plastic bottles with steel bottles

Bigg Boss 18 producers are setting a sustainable example by removing throwaway bottles off-set. Steel bottles, water dispensers, and biodegradable cups are now being used to decrease carbon footprints.
 

Bigg Boss 18: TV reality show goes green, replaces plastic bottles with steel bottles RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 1:35 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

Bigg Boss 18 producers are setting a good example for sustainability by decreasing plastic consumption on set. EndemolShine India, the show's production company, has replaced an estimated 7.5 million single-use plastic bottles to reduce its carbon impact.

Sarvesh Singh, the show's production head, told India Today that the crew thinks sustainability is their obligation. He noted that the decision to replace plastic bottles was important considering the size of their production and workforce.

“We've taken this concrete step toward reducing our carbon footprint and minimising plastic waste, while setting a new benchmark for the industry to follow. This initiative is part of a broader vision to incorporate eco-friendly practices across all our productions,” Singh added.

According to the information acquired, the team has begun using steel bottles for the whole production staff. Furthermore, water dispensers have been put around the site, and only biodegradable paper cups are utilised. These changes will substantially influence not only the industry, but society as a whole.

According to sources, the team has been advised not to use plastics on site and intends to implement more eco-friendly adjustments in the following weeks.

Bigg Boss 18, which Salman Khan hosts, just welcomed three new contestants: Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, and Adity Mistry. 

