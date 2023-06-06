Adipurush pre-release event in Tirupati: Makers spend Rs. 2.5 crore for occasion?

On Tuesday, a special Adipurush trailer launch event will be held in Tirupati, and Prabhas' admirers will be in attendance. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Om Raut, the director, were all previously mentioned as attending a special trailer launch in Tirupati on Tuesday. The event is anticipated to be a magnificent one, but according to a recent report, the makers had already spent Rs 2.5 crores on it.

ALSO READ: Adipurush Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon all set to launch second trailer in Tirupati- see pictures

The Tirupati Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) Stadium will host the Adupurush Pre-Release Event. The event is anticipated to draw a sea of fans. While preparations are being made, Siasit.com claimed that the Adipurush producers are going all out to make this occasion a memorable one. The producers are said to have lavished the occasion with a hefty Rs. 2.5 crore. Additionally, it is said that 50 lakh rupees worth of fireworks have been planned for the Adipurush pre-release ceremony. The group has yet to respond to the allegations. In the meantime, footage from the event location are appearing online and giving fans a glimpse of the occasion.

For those who are unaware, a brand-new Adipurush trailer will debut on June 6 in Tirupati. Some of the battle scenes between Lord Ram and Raavan will be featured during the main event. Prabhas was spotted making a prayer visit to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam before the ceremony.Adipurush is a film adaption of the Indian epic Ramayana, which was directed by Om Raut. Kriti Sanon will play Janaki in the movie, while Prabhas will play Raghav. Sunny Singh plays Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan plays King Ravana, the movie's adversary. Adipurush is regarded as Prabhas' most significant film. It is a mythical play that cost Rs 300 crore to produce. The movie is co-financed by Retrophiles and Bhushan Kumar's T-series. Release day is set for June 16, 2023.

ALSO READ: Who is Orhan Awatramani? Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn's bestie, meets Rahul Gandhi for lunch