Adipurush: 7 Reasons to watch Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film

Om Raut brings us a new retelling of ‘Ramayana’- with Adipurush releasing this June 16. Let's read 7 reasons to catch this epic movie in the theatre!
The mythological epic Ramayana lies at the core of Indian culture, and this movie shall revive its knowledge for the new generation.
After the iconic film Baahubali, this is the return of actor Prabhas in a warrior role and a historical epic, which should not be missed.
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's pairing shall finally be revealed for fans to watch after many rumours floating about.
Saif Ali Khan as Raavan will be an interesting watch after his previous villainous portrayal in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
The mixed responses and conversations about the film have created a curiosity to see what the film shall deliver.
With much debate about the VFX in the film, the audience will witness its grandeur on the big screen.
After his debut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, there is real talent and conviction to look forward to in this film.