Youtube Channel Earnings: Know how many views, subscribers you need to earn money

YouTube income depends on viewers and subscribers. Earnings vary based on video type. Learn about earnings from 1000 to millions of subscribers

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 2:36 PM IST

YouTube has become a source of income for many. Many people earn from YouTube by making videos. Most have built careers on YouTube. But, do you know how much YouTube pays?

article_image2

YouTube income depends on viewers. The more viewers you have, the more you will earn from YouTube and there is a calculation based on subscribers, viewers

article_image3

However, just opening a YouTube channel for income is not enough. Attracting viewers by posting good content is the real challenge. You need to increase the number of subscribers

article_image4

However, if you have 1000 subscribers and 4000 hours of watch time, your income will start. However, your income depends on the type of content you post. But the income is calculated based on the subscribers of the last one year

article_image5

A published report says that income starts with 1000 subscribers. Income varies from different types of videos. For example, gaming videos earn from ₹37.50 to ₹300, tech review videos earn from ₹75 to ₹375, beauty and fashion videos earn from ₹60 to ₹262.50, and comedy videos earn from ₹30 to ₹187.50

article_image6

Similarly, blogging earns ₹22.50 to ₹150.00, education earns ₹37.50 to ₹225, and health and fitness earns ₹52.50 to ₹300. Travel blogs earn from ₹30 to ₹187.50. Food blogs also generate income

article_image7

However, this income is calculated in dollars. So your income may change depending on the rise and fall of the dollar price

article_image8

It can be estimated that if you have 1000 subscribers, you will earn from ₹1000 to ₹3000 per month. With 10,000 subscribers, you can earn from ₹7500 to ₹22,500 per month. With 100,000 subscribers, you can earn from ₹75,000 to ₹2,25,000 per month. With 1,000,000 subscribers, you can earn ₹7.5 lakhs per month

article_image9

To earn from YouTube, first go to settings. Go to your account. From there, go to the help option. Now click on the How to earn money on YouTube option

article_image10

You can learn more from this option. It is possible to know how many subscribers or how many viewers it takes to earn

