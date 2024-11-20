Hina Khan shares health update amid Maldives vacation; sustains leg injury [PHOTOS]

Hina Khan is bravely battling stage-three breast cancer while maintaining an active social media presence. Despite the challenges, she continues to inspire millions worldwide with her strength. Currently on a vacation in the Maldives with her boyfriend, she recently shared an update on her health

TV actress Hina Khan was diagnosed of stage three breast cancer in June and had her chemotherapy after that. She continued to update her fans about her life throughout the journey, often penning long notes about this difficult processs. She even managed to fulfill some of her professional obligations amid this. She also walked the ramp for Times Fashion Week 2024 in Ahmedabad wearing bridal couture. Her Instagram posts serves as inspiration for millions around the world who are struggling with this experience.

Hina Khan is currently at Maldives holidaying with her long time boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. But sadly, she incurred an injury during her stay. She updated her fans about the injury she sustained. On November 19, she posted a picture on her official Instagram, showing her leg resting on a car seat with a visible scrape, indicating a fall or injury. Although she didn't provide details about how the injury occurred, she wrote in the caption that while she endures bigger challenges, it’s the small hurts that tend to be more painful. She called the bruise her 'Maldivian Souvenier'

Later, Hina posted another picture of herself smiling while relaxing on a sofa, holding a glass of green juice and wearing a bucket hat. Her bright smile was accompanied by an encouraging message, reminding her followers to not give up, no matter how tough life gets. She expressed her gratitude and hope, sending love to her followers and reminding them to smile.

Hina, who has been sharing glimpses of her tropical getaway with Rocky, also posted a heartfelt black-and-white photo with him. In the caption, she shared her positive outlook, expressing her belief that together they would overcome any challenges ahead. She conveyed her optimism with the words, "Through thick and thin, we will get through this... Yes, we will... InshaAllah."

In June 2024, Hina Khan publicly shared the heartbreaking news of her stage-three breast cancer diagnosis, and since then, she has been consistently updating her fans about her health journey.

