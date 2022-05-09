Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actress Assault Case: Crime branch questions Dileep’s wife, actress Kavya Madhavan

    The crime branch is interrogating actor Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan in the actress assault case. The team reached the latter’s residence on Monday morning after she failed to appear before the probe team.

    Mumbai, First Published May 9, 2022, 3:07 PM IST

    A team of officials from Kerala police’s crime branch began the interrogation of Malayalam actress Kavya Madhavan in regard to the actress assault case in which her husband, actor Dileep, is one of the accused. The interrogation began on Monday after Madhavan refused to appear before the team.

    On Monday morning, the team of officials reached Kavya Madhavan’s residence in Aluva, near Kochi, to interrogate her. Kavya was sent a notice to appear before the probe team, a month ago. However, she did not turn up and thus, the team reached her residence where she is currently being questioned.

    ALSO READ: Kerala HC dismisses actor Dileep’s plea to quash conspiracy to murder case

    An audio clip of TN Sooraj, Dileep’s brother-in-law, with his family friend Sarath came to the fore wherein the former was heard talking about the case. As per the clip, Sooraj was telling his family friend that kavya had a grudge against the survivor and that while Dileep had no role in the incident, it was executed on the behest of Kabya.

    Sooraj was further heard saying in the audio clip that Kavya Madhavan was previously close to the survivor. He also pointed out that the prime accused in the case, Sunil Kumar alias Pulsar Suni, had gone to Kavya’s boutique after the assault.

    ALSO READ: Actress assault case: Dileep appears before crime branch

    The audio clips were recovered by the crime branch from Sooraj’s mobile phones, as part of the probe into another case; it pertained to an alleged conspiracy to annihilate police officials who had investigated the actress assault case, reportedly.

    Earlier this year, Kerala police’s Crime Branch had registered a case against actor Dileep and his brother Anoop, brother-in-law Sooraj and two of their friends. The case was registered after filmmaker Balachandra Kumar revealed that Dileep had conspired to target the officials.

    Last Updated May 9, 2022, 3:07 PM IST
