Actress assault case: Dileep appears before crime branch

In the 2017 actress assault case, Malayalam actor Dileep has appeared before the crime branch officials in Kerala, who are investigating the matter. Dileep, who was to appear before the crime branch last Thursday on March 24, had said that he cannot appear for the questioning.

However, on Monday, the actor did appear before the investigative agency since he had previously mentioned that he would be available for question from any date since Monday.

The grilling of the Malayam actor took place at the Aluva police club on Monday morning. Dileep is the eighth accused in the 2017 sexual assault case of an actress.

This is for the third that the Malayalam actor is being grilled by the investigative agency in regard to the assault case. A further probe was conducted into the matter after fresh allegations were made against the actor for allegedly conspiring to kill officials investigating the matter. The alleged claims were made by director Balachandra Kumar.

ALSO READ: Actress assault case: No relief for Malayalam actor Dileep

The focus for Monday’s round of questioning by the investigating agency will revolve around the seven mobile phones, which belonged to Dileep and his family members, that were examined by the agency, reportedly. There are also reports suggesting that the probe officers have managed to retrieve the data that Dileep deleted before the examination, and that the grilling will revolve around that.

ALSO READ: Actor Dileep destroyed 12 WhatsApp chats in murder conspiracy case: Crime Branch

Dileep, before coming out on bail, had spent over 80 days in Kerala’s Aluva sub-jail. The ongoing probe in the matter is said to be finished before April 15. Meanwhile, on March 17, the Kerala High Court had quashed a petition filed by the actor requesting to stay the probe in the actress assault case. The court further directed the crime branch to continue with the investigation.