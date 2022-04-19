Kerala HC dismisses actor Dileep’s plea to quash conspiracy to murder case

Justice Ziyad Rahman AA gave the verdict after hearing all parties over three days, Live Law reported.

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed actor Dileep’s plea to quash the conspiracy to murder officers, who investigated the 2017 actor sexual assault case, Bar and Bench reported. The case was filed against him by the Kerala Police Crime Branch.

Justice Ziyad Rahman AA gave the verdict after hearing all parties over three days, Live Law reported.

On January 9, the Crime Branch registered a case based on a complaint filed by an officer investigating the 2017 Kerala actor assault case.

On February 17, 2017, an actor was allegedly kidnapped and sexually abused inside her car for two hours. There are 10 accused persons in the case and initially the police arrested seven people. Dileep was also arrested subsequently but later released on bail. The accused persons had reportedly filmed the assault to blackmail the woman.

The case was filed based on a purported audio clip of Dileep, which was telecast by a TV channel, in which the actor was allegedly heard conspiring to harm the official.

In January, filmmaker Balachandrakumar had released a purported audio clip in which Dileep could be heard asking some persons to “wait to see how the five investigating officers are going to suffer”. Another person is reportedly heard saying that if a “truck is hitting Baiju Poulose [the police officer who investigated the sexual assault case], we would have to see another Rs 1.50 crore”.

The prosecution maintained that Dileep’s threats were not just utterances. The allegations against him could be corroborated by the audio recordings and other evidence submitted by director Balachandra Kumar.

The Kerala Police had then registered another first information report against Dileep for allegedly conspiring to kill the investigating officers.