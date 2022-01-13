Actor Dileep’s Aluva house raided by Kerala police in alleged assault case (Watch)

  • Facebook
    Actor Dileep's Aluva house raided by Kerala police in alleged assault case

    The Kerala Police conducted a raid on Malayalam film actor Dileep's house in Aluva, Kerala, in connection with a case against him and five others.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 13, 2022, 2:06 PM IST
    Malayalam star Dileep is currently in the news for the 2017 actress assault and attack case. The latest reports say that Kerala police has conducted a search operation at his house 'Padmasarovaram’ in Aluva. Many reports suggested that an FIR was registered against the actor, his brother Anoop, his brother-in-law Sooraj and other family members. This fresh case was registered after some shocking revelations by a Mollywood filmmaker and Dileep's close friend, Balachandra Kumar.

    Now, a raid is also being conducted at Dileep’s production company ‘Grand Productions’ and at his brother Anoop’s house. 20 policemen, with the court's permission, looked around Dileep's properties. The search collects evidence over the death threats and plotting to kill the investigating officer and his team members working on the actress abduction case. 

    Balachandrakumar, Dileep's friend, claimed that the actor had talked about the actress abduction case during that time, which made him suspicious. Balachandra Kumar reportedly mentioned that Kerala DGP, B. Sandhya, ADGP Sreejith, SPs A.V. George and S. Sudarshan, and Dy SP Byju Paulose are on the list of officers who would be attacked. The director also said that Dileep had reportedly said these five officials will suffer. 

    Also Read: Is Malayalam star Dileep in trouble again? Police reopen actress abduction case

    Director Balachandrakumar also claimed that the actor has the visuals of the assault. Yesterday, January 12, Dileep's anticipatory bail plea in the assault attack case was shifted to Friday. However, the Kerala High Court has commented that no arrest will take place till the time given.

    In 2017, Dileep was arrested and lodged in a prison in a case allegedly linked and attacking a Mollywood actress. After two months in jail, he was released on bail, and the case's trial is on.

    Also Read: Who is Bhavana Menon? 5 things her powerful social media post teaches us to fight injustice

    Dileep is married to Malayalam actress Kavya Madhavan, both with their daughter, Mahalakshmi, who lives in the same house where the raid happened. 

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2022, 2:20 PM IST
