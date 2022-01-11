Who is Bhavana Menon? 5 things her powerful social media post teaches us to fight injustice

Malayalam actress Bhavana Menon took to Instagram to share an emotional note about her victim to survivor journey. Many Mollywood celebs came out to give her full support for the same; take a look

Malayalam popular actress Bhavana Menon took a bold move by breaking her silence on the 2017 case in which she was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in Kerala. After 5 long years, the actress shared an emotional note on her social media page on the famous assault case involving Malayalam star Dileep as the mastermind and a few others. However, Indian media and police have withheld Bhavana’s name and identity for the longest time as per Indian law.

Bhavana Menon is a very popular actress known for her work in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil cinema. She worked with many big stars in her film career. She has done a few films like Chanthupottu, CID Moosa, Marykundoru Kunjadu, Chess with Dileep. In 2018, she married a Kannada film producer Naveen at Thiruvambady Temple in Thrissur.

In a long Instagram post, Bhavana also mentioned humiliation over the years. She wrote, "This has not been an easy journey. The journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor. For five years now, my name and my identity have been suppressed under the weight of the assault inflicted on me." (Read the rest below)

From Bhavana's post we can learn some essential life lessons.

1) Truth cannot be hidden forever, and you will get justice, just speak up

2) Stay strong; people will follow you and support you.

3) Yes, it is not an easy journey, so stay surrounded by positive people.

4) If you go through Bhavana's social media page, you will see she is so lively and full of colour. That shows us all ways to be happy and positive.

5) Just go ahead; move on

Now several celebrities, including Manju Warrier (Bhavana's best friend) Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, singer Chinmayi, Parvathy, Geetu Mohandas, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Anna Ben and others praised Bhavana for showing courage and speaking up on the topic.

Talking about the case: The actress was attacked and molested on February 17, 2017, in Kerala's Ernakulam district, in her car while she was on her way back home post film's shoot. A gang in a closed van abducted her. Meanwhile, a few FIRs have been filed against Mollywood star Dileep after audio clips, allegedly plotting to kill the cop supervising the case surfaced.

According to the latest reports, the Kerala government has now formed a new team to work on the case. It is reported that a few FIR was registered against six people, including Dileep, Suraj, Dileep's brother Anoop and three others. They are charged under IPC Sections 118 (concealing design to commit an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (criminal act done by several people).



