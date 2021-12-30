  • Facebook
    Is Malayalam star Dileep in trouble again? Police reopen actress abduction case

    The latest report suggests that two allegations levelled by filmmaker Balachandrakumar, against Dileep are giving a new dimension to the actress abduction case

    Bangalore, First Published Dec 30, 2021, 8:46 AM IST
    Mollywood star Dileep might face new problems in his life, as the Kerala police have reportedly decided to reopen the 2017 actress abduction case. The latest development occurred after Malayalam filmmaker Balachandrakumar alleged that Dileep had tried to lure prosecution witnesses. Shockingly, Balachandrakumar also claimed that Dileep had seen the visuals of the actress abduction. 

    Balachandrakumar had told a media house that when he decided to make a film named 'Pickpocket' with Dileep, he and the actor became good friends. Dileep talked about the actress abduction case during that time, which made him suspicious.

    According to Balachandrakumar, he allegedly recorded Dileep's conversation with his brother Anoop and his brother-in-law. During this discussion, all three talked about luring prosecution witnesses. On the same day, Dileep allegedly called him to show the alleged video clip in which the actress was abducted and molested. Balachandrakumar also alleges that Dileep has told him numerous times not to reveal this detail to anyone.

    In the interview, Balachandrakumar also claimed that Dileep is the leader of a criminal syndicate named Lions. According to Balachandrakumar, Dileep is a man who wears a mask in his real life, and he will be ready to commit any crimes to protect his image. 

    Also Read: Mohanlal's Kayamkulam Kochunni to Dileep's Kammara Sambhavam: 6 Malayalam movies to release on OTT (Details)

    Adding to that, now Balachandrakumar says, "My life is in danger, and it gives me that extra courage to open up about Dileep's crime in media. Dileep is a man who may even kill people to protect his image. I need police protection, and that is why I filed a lodged complaint."

    Also Read: Dileep is innocent and actress lied, says Kerala MLA PC George

    Now, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) issued a statement on Twitter inquiring whether the Kerala police is looking into filmmaker Balachandrakumar's statements in the actress abduction case. WCC wrote, “Is the law and order machinery of our state looking into this key testimony from Mr Balachandra Kumar which came out in the media recently?”


     

