'The Vaccine War' trailer OUT: Witness Pallavi Joshi, Nana Patekar's acting chops in science-centric film

    Eminent Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's highly anticipated film 'The Vaccine War' is being eagerly awaited by the masses. After making global audiences love the film, the much-awaited bio-centric film 'The Vaccine War' trailer has been launched today.

    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 5:16 PM IST

    Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's highly anticipated film 'The Vaccine War' is getting eagerly awaited by the masses. In the teaser, the makers gave an insight into India's remarkable victory in preparing the best vaccine for the world to save them from the hazardous COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the makers embarked on the campaign by arranging a special screening in the United States, where the film got a standing ovation. Now, the time is here for the much-awaited trailer of 'The Vaccine War' is here to push the ever-rising excitement for the film.

    The trailer for 'India's first bio-science film', 'The Vaccine War' gives a detailed account and is a poignant drama film about the struggle of Indian scientists behind the development of vaccines and also unfolds many stories that went behind the curtains. The movie blends drama, emotions, and science with a compelling storyline and brilliant performances by Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher and Nana Patekar. The film's narrative talks about the struggle of Indian scientists and the unheard happenings including their struggles that happened during the COVID-19 pandemic in regards to making India's first government-approved vaccine for Indian citizens.

    Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has left no stone unturned to promote the film in every corner of the world. Besides the screening abroad, the pioneer filmmaker launched the first song, 'Shristhi se pehele', at Times Square.

    'The Vaccine War' will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film is ready to hit the theatres in India in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

