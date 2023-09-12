Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KH 234: Dulquer Salman, Jayam Ravi to join cast of Mani Ratnam movie?

    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 3:08 PM IST

    Legendary actor Kamal Haasan is all set to reunite with filmmaker Mani Ratnam after a remarkable 36-year gap. Their last collaboration was the iconic 1987 film 'Nayakan.' Their highly anticipated project, announced last year, is tentatively titled KH 234 and will mark Kamal Haasan's 234th venture in the film industry. 

    In exciting news, the casting for Mani Ratnam's directorial venture is in its final stages, with the possibility of popular stars Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha Krishnan, and Jayam Ravi. This reunion between Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam has generated immense excitement among cinephiles to eagerly witness their magic on the big screen once again.

    There are reports that Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi may play two important roles in the film, while Trisha is likely to be the heroine. Trisha has previously worked with Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam in two films each. Jayam Ravi in Ponniyin Selvan and Dulquer has previously worked with Mani Ratnam in OK Kanmani. Meanwhile, there is no official response to the reports that have appeared in the national media citing film sources.

    The film is produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, G Mahendran, and Siva Anand under the banner of Raj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. Kamal Haasan's pan-Indian film Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, and Indian 2 directed by Shankar are Kamal Haasan's upcoming films.

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2023, 3:08 PM IST
