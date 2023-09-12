Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Puratawn: Sharmila Tagore to share screen with Rituparna Sengupta in film; see details

    After 14 years, Sharmila Tagore is prepared to return to Bengali cinema. She will collaborate on Suman Ghosh's "Puratawn" with Rituparna Sengupta.
     

    Puratawn Sharmila Tagore to share screen with Rituparna Sengupta in film; see details ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 4:25 PM IST

    SHARMILA TAGORE AND RITUPARNA SENGUPTA TO SHARE THE SCREEN.
    After 14 years, Sharmila Tagore is prepared to return to Bengali cinema. The actress, who just made her big-screen acting debut with Manoj Bajpayee in "Gulmohar," gave "Puratawn" by Suman Ghosh a thumbs-up. Rituparna Sengupta, a superstar in Bengal, will also appear in the movie. Tagore and Rituparna Sengupta play the mother and daughter, respectively, in an emotional mother-daughter tale, with Indraneil Sengupta portraying the son-in-law. The movie is being produced by Rituparna's production company, Bhavna Aaj O Kal.

    ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor opens up on Taimur's name controversy; was baffled at the media trial

    In Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Bengali film "Antaheen," which also starred Radhika Apte and Rahul Bose, Sharmila Tagore made her last screen appearance. Indraneil and Rituparna previously worked together on a movie directed by Indrasis Acharya. The present production of "Kabuliwala," starring Mithun Chakraborty, Abir Chatterjee, and Sohini Sarkar, is being overseen by director Suman Ghosh. "I may not have been acting, but I was speaking about cinema on different forums. You don’t have to be at the pinnacle of your career – but at every stage, if you can speak up and make your presence felt, that’s what makes the difference," she told the press.

    ALSO READ: Naseeruddin Shah bashes Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' for regressive storyline; takes sly dig - READ

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2023, 4:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lavanya Tripathi opts out of 'bold' webseries before impending wedding to fiance Varun Tej vma

    Lavanya Tripathi opts out of 'bold' webseries before impending wedding to fiance Varun Tej

    The Great Indian Family: Vicky Kaushal starrer to release on THIS date; Read more ATG

    The Great Indian Family: Vicky Kaushal starrer to release on THIS date; Read more

    Video Anupam Kher at Wagah Border sings 'Aye Watan Tere Liye' RBA

    Video: Anupam Kher at Wagah Border sings 'Aye Watan Tere Liye'

    Karan Johar gets 'emotional'; asks for 'chance' from his trolls vma

    Karan Johar gets 'emotional'; asks for 'chance' from his trolls

    KH 234: Dulquer Salman, Jayam Ravi to join cast of Mani Ratnam movie? rkn

    KH 234: Dulquer Salman, Jayam Ravi to join cast of Mani Ratnam movie?

    Recent Stories

    Coffee to Tea: 7 morning drinks for weight loss ATG

    Coffee to Tea: 7 morning drinks for weight loss

    Caught on camera: Indian man under scrutiny for harassing woman in Hong Kong WATCH AVV

    Caught on camera: Indian man under scrutiny for harassing woman in Hong Kong | WATCH

    Lavanya Tripathi opts out of 'bold' webseries before impending wedding to fiance Varun Tej vma

    Lavanya Tripathi opts out of 'bold' webseries before impending wedding to fiance Varun Tej

    The Great Indian Family: Vicky Kaushal starrer to release on THIS date; Read more ATG

    The Great Indian Family: Vicky Kaushal starrer to release on THIS date; Read more

    HOT photos: Monalisa flaunts her SEXY body in black bikini; take a look RBA

    HOT photos: Monalisa flaunts her SEXY body in black bikini; take a look

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon