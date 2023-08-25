Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'RDX': Shane Nigam shares BTS of hard work he put in for Nahas Hidayath's directorial venture

    ‘RDX’ movie is receiving positive reviews on its first day of release. Shane Nigam posts a video on Instagram detailing the hard work he had to submit for the movie. --by Leona Merlin Antony
     

    'RDX': Shane Nigam shares BTS scenes of hard work he put in for Nahas Hidayath's directorial venture LMA
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 6:50 PM IST

    Onam release movie ‘RDX’ is hearing back very good positive reviews on its first day of hitting theatres. Starring Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese and Neeraj Madhav, the movie is packed with action and stunts. Nahas Hidayath, the director of the movie is also notable for his directorial film ‘Aaravam’, starring Antony Varghese. Now, Shane Nigam has shared on Instagram, a video of him training for the movie.

    The behind-the-scene shots show us 10 days of hard work the actor has submitted for the film. 

    Anbariv, the stunt duo, known for their works in the movies, ‘KGF’ and ‘Kaithi’ and ‘Beast’, have handled the stunt choreography for ‘RDX’. Even though there are reviews that suggest that there is too much action for a story with normal fight scenes, other reviews applaud the perfection they have attained in each fight sequence. 

    ALSO READ: Antony Varghese Pepe talks about accident before shooting 'RDX'; Reveals how supportive cast members were

    Recently in an interview, Antony Pepe also revealed how the accident he got into caused the movie to be postponed for 3 months. The accident happened when he was getting training for ‘RDX’ only. He expressed how he was worried about the direction being delayed and how all the makers and cast members were supportive during the hard time he went through. 

    Nahas Hidayath and Antony Pepe had worked together on the movie, ‘Aaravam’ which had to face some issues during its release as it was the time of COVID-19. Pepe told how difficult it is for a director to gather back the space in the film industry and how Nahas Hidayath was successful in that. Nahas Hidayath had reportedly mentioned that ‘Thallumala’ movie had given a lot of hope to move on with the shooting of ‘RDX’. ‘Thallumala’ was also an action-packed movie which focussed more on stunts and fights and was received well by the audience. As per reports, Sophia Paul also expressed how unfortunate it was for ‘Thallumala’ to be not screened in theatres. Sophia is the producer of both movies. 

    ALSO READ:  ‘Chaaver’: Character look poster of Arjun Ashok as Arun released on his birthday on social media
     

