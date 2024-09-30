Fardeen Khan flaunts ripped physique on the sets of Housefull 5

Fardeen Khan left Bollywood after the release of his film Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010. With Sanjay Leela Bhansali's masterpiece Heeramandi, in which he played Wali Mohammed, he returned to fame.

Actor Fardeen Khan is currently filming the comedy film 'Housefull 5'. The 50-year-old actor updates his fans with his pictures on Instagram every Monday. Fardeen shared a picture of his toned physique. The actor is seen in the photo standing in front of a beautiful vista of the ocean, leaning on a beam and staring out into the vast body of water. Fardeen shows off his transformation into a well-toned figure by going shirtless for the photo.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Somewhere between France and the UK with Nina Simone for company.”

Not just fans but several Bollywood celebrities also reacted to the post. Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “So proud of you, my brother! You truly are an inspiration, what you have achieved is simply astounding!”

Fardeen posted a different picture to Instagram a week ago, this time showing off his amazing body and sharp jaw. The photos were shot aboard the cruise ship that is the setting for the movie Housefull 5. In the photo, he is looking into his phone. Posting the photos, Fardeen wrote, “Ocean breeze, sunshine vibes, and the world at my fingertips. #fardeenkhan #housefull5.”

Fardeen Khan left Bollywood after the release of his film Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010. With Sanjay Leela Bhansali's masterpiece Heeramandi, in which he played Wali Mohammed, he returned to fame. The audience was kind and supportive of his character. In an interview with PTI, Fardeen Khan said, “It was very daunting making that decision to come back. So much had changed that I had inherent fears and apprehensions. But what kept me going and gave me encouragement was the warmth and love that I received. People who like my work, my audiences, my fans, they’ve been consistent with that over the years.”

The last time we saw Fardeen Khan was in the multi-star film Khel Khel Mein. In the meantime, June 2025 is when Housefull 5 is set to be released.

