    Bigg Boss 11 Kannada: Activist Chaithra Kundapura joins Kiccha Sudeep's popular reality show

    Who is Chaithra Kundapura? It is said her name is associated with speeches that have been termed controversial and provocative

    Bigg Boss 11 Kannada: Activist Chaithra Kundapura joins Kiccha Sudeep's popular reality show
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 5:01 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 5:01 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 11 Kannada premiered on September 29 with much excitement. Kiccha Sudeep hosts the show, which has already generated excitement among viewers. Before the program aired, press headlines were awash with conjecture about the competitors who would join the Bigg Boss house. Chaithra Kundapura is a name that has generated a lot of attention. Who is she?

    Chaithra Kundapura is known for his "provocative" remarks. She is a social activist from Udupi. She has been a famous character who has never shied away from espousing her ideological beliefs, which have frequently been backed and criticised.

    Chaithra made news in September 2023, when she was detained by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) on September 12. Govind Babu Pujari, a businessman, filed a complaint against her, accusing her and her friends of perpetrating Rs 5 crore of fraud. According to the accusation, she and her crew promised him an election ticket in exchange for money. Following the event, she made no public appearances. She has now entered the Bigg Boss 11 house. In 2018, she was arrested for punching an activist following a dispute about religious practices.

    Fans are expecting a season full with disputes and drama when Chaithra Kundapura entered the Bigg Boss 11 Kannada house. Her powerful personality, along with her prior scandals, will make her a compelling contender. When she entered the house, Lawyer Jagadish sneered rudely at her. He had earlier criticised Chaithra Kundapura, but wished her luck as she entered the home. Fans anticipate a fight between the two in the forthcoming episodes.

    Bigg Boss 11 Kannada premiered on Colours Kannada and Jio Cinema. Other celebrities who have appeared on the show presented by Kiccha Sudeep include Mokshitha Pai, Aishwarya Shindogi, Gold Suresh, and Hamsa Narayanaswamy, to mention a few. 

