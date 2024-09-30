Struggling to lose weight? Try this simple tip

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Many people eat dinner after 9 pm, which is not good for your health. Let's look into the benefits of having dinner by 8 pm.

    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 7:57 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 7:57 PM IST

    Whether it is breakfast or dinner, health experts recommend eating on time. Because it plays a major role in keeping you healthy. But many people do not eat on time and go through various problems.

    Some people avoid eating at night to lose weight. But not eating at night can lead to insomnia, fatigue, and digestive problems. You will be healthy only if you eat on time.

    The timing of your food intake affects your digestion, sleep quality, and metabolism. If you eat before 8 pm instead of 9 or 10 pm, you will get many health benefits. 

    Did you know? Our body's metabolism slows down at night. So if you eat late, it takes longer for food to digest. This causes fat to accumulate in your body and you will gain weight. Sometimes bloating can also occur. If you eat by 8 pm, none of these problems will arise. Also, your food will have enough time to digest easily, which avoids problems like gas, acidity. 

    Did you know? All the organs in our body rest when we sleep. So if you eat late at night, your stomach will be full when you sleep. As a result, you won't be able to sleep properly no matter how hard you try. The organs will not get rest. This will be detrimental to your health. Eating too much food at night will create many problems for you, including stomach pain, and other digestive problems. This will affect your sleep at night. If you finish your dinner by 8 pm, the food will be digested within 2 to 3 hours and you will be able to relax well. 

    If you eat at 10, 11 o'clock, when will your stomach get rest? This will spoil your sleep. So the sooner you eat, the sooner you can sleep.

    Many studies say that if you finish your dinner early, you will lose weight. Once your food is digested, fat will not accumulate in your stomach and there will be no toxins. Our metabolism slows down at night, which affects calorie burning. So if you eat late, fat will accumulate in the body. Also, if you eat by 8 pm, you won't eat anything for a long time until breakfast. This, in turn, will give your body many benefits.

