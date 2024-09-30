UP SHOCKER! 'Drunk' doctor leaves inch-long surgical needle in teen's head during treatment, probe ordered

In a shocking incident at a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Garh, Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, a government doctor allegedly left an inch-long surgical needle inside the head of an 18-year-old girl while stitching up a deep wound.

In a shocking incident at a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Garh, Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, a government doctor allegedly left an inch-long surgical needle inside the head of an 18-year-old girl while stitching up a deep wound. The girl, identified as Sitara, had sustained a forehead injury during a scuffle with her neighbours and was brought to the CHC for treatment. The incident has prompted a formal investigation by local health authorities.

According to the girl's mother, Meena Begum, the doctor responsible for treating Sitara was "under the influence of alcohol" at the time of the procedure. Meena claims the doctor’s negligence resulted in significant pain and suffering for her daughter, saying, “We don't want a similar situation to happen to anyone else. We want immediate action against the doctor." The family discovered the needle after Sitara continued to experience severe pain following the procedure.

Hapur Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Sunil Tyagi addressed the situation on Monday, after learning of the incident through media reports. He has since constituted a two-member team to investigate the matter. Dr. Tyagi refuted the family’s claims that the doctor was intoxicated, stating, "No doctor in this district consumes alcohol." He assured that appropriate steps would be taken based on the findings of the probe. “We'll initiate necessary action once we get the probe findings," he added.

Sitara was taken to the CHC by local police for a medical examination after she was struck by a rod in an altercation with her neighbors last week. She sustained a three-inch cut on her forehead and received multiple stitches at the CHC, with her head heavily bandaged afterward.

However, soon after being discharged, Sitara began experiencing excruciating pain whenever she moved her head and neck. Concerned by the ongoing discomfort, her family took her to a private hospital on Sunday. There, when doctors removed her stitches, they made the alarming discovery—a surgical needle embedded inside Sitara’s head.

“My daughter’s head wound was bandaged again. Her condition is stable now,” Meena Begum said, expressing relief that her daughter’s situation had not worsened. The family is now waiting for the outcome of the investigation, hoping for swift justice and accountability.

