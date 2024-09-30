Caught on camera: Radio journalist Rishi Nagar survives attack by alleged Khalistanis in Calgary (WATCH)

In a chilling incident that has shaken the local South Asian community, well-known radio journalist Rishi Nagar, News Director at Red FM Calgary, was brutally attacked by two assailants on the afternoon of September 29th.

In a chilling incident that has shaken the local South Asian community, well-known radio journalist Rishi Nagar, News Director at Red FM Calgary, was brutally attacked by two assailants on the afternoon of September 29th. The attack is believed to be linked to Nagar's critical coverage of alleged extortion and violence by Khalistani elements within religious spaces in Calgary.

At approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nagar was assaulted by two individuals, reportedly linked to the “Satkar Committee,” an organization operating out of Guru Nanak Sikh Temple (Nijjer) in Surrey, British Columbia. The attackers are said to have forcibly taken control of Gurdwara Dashmesh Darbar in Calgary and were allegedly running an extortion racket. Nagar had recently covered these developments on Red FM, which is believed to have provoked the violent response.

The attack, which was caught on security cameras, shows the two assailants approaching Nagar and launching an assault. However, their cowardice became evident when, as Nagar resisted, they fled the scene. Calgary Police have confirmed that a formal complaint has been lodged, and an investigation is underway.

Nagar, who sustained multiple injuries in the attack, expressed his gratitude to those who stood by him during this traumatic experience.

"I am deeply grateful to all the individuals and organizations who not only expressed their sympathy and solidarity with me following the attack on me this Sunday afternoon, but also stood by me and provided strength during this difficult time. I have sustained some injuries, but I am okay, and I thank God that the attackers fled like cowards, further strengthening my resolve. I cannot name everyone, but God knows that my heart will always be indebted to all of you. I am especially thankful to Mr. Burhan Khan, who came to my aid and rescue at that moment. Once again, I thank God, and I am endlessly grateful to all of you for your support," he said in a statement.

Nagar’s critical journalism had focused on the infiltration of religious spaces by individuals allegedly tied to Khalistani groups. These groups, under the guise of religious leadership, were reportedly extorting money from worshippers and using violence to assert control. Nagar’s fearless coverage of these activities had drawn the ire of these elements, culminating in the violent assault.

As a veteran journalist, Nagar has long been a voice for truth and justice, with over 20 years of experience in the field. He previously worked with Danik Jagran newspaper in India before moving to Calgary, where he became a respected figure in the South Asian media landscape. His bravery in the face of such dangers has garnered widespread admiration and support from the community.

The incident has sparked outrage across Canada’s South Asian community, with calls for swift action from the authorities. Supporters of Nagar, including colleagues, community leaders, and human rights organizations, have condemned the attack, describing it as a direct assault on press freedom.

Calgary Police are currently investigating the attack, with footage from the scene being reviewed. While no arrests have been made, authorities have assured that those responsible will be brought to justice.

