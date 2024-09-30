Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' trailer praised by Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli: 'Never ceases to amaze us"

After seeing Jigra's Telugu teaser, the two expressed excitement for her upcoming action-thriller. She is not just acting in the film, she is also producing it. Alia also thanked Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli for supporting her project.

Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt, has finally released its highly awaited trailer. Since the makers released the trailer on Thursday, September 26, the audience reacted overwhelmingly well to it, making it one of the most talked-about movies. The fans are praising Alia and Vedang's chemistry as they play siblings in the film. Many viewers were hooked by Alia Bhatt's high-octane action scenes in the trailer. Not long after the teaser was released, celebs, like her RRR co-star Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli, lauded the film and gave it a shout-out.

After seeing Jigra's Telugu teaser, the two expressed excitement for her upcoming action-thriller. She is not just acting in the film, she is also producing it. Alia also thanked Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli for supporting her project.

Ram Charan took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the trailer of Jigra and wrote, "The #Jigra trailer looks absolutely amazing… taking you on an emotional rollercoaster! Best wishes to Alia and the entire team for a blockbuster release on October 11th!"

Alia Bhatt responded to the post and wrote, "Your support means a lot!"

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli also made a post on X and shared the trailer. He wrote, "Alia never ceases to amaze us with her top notch performances.. Here she comes again with #Jigra.. It looks like an intense and emotional ride! Best wishes to her and the entire team for their release on October 11th!"

Alia Bhatt reacted to the post and wrote, "Thank you for the wishes Sir, extremely grateful for your love and support."

Directed by Vasan Bala, the action thriller is set to release in theaters on October 11. Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions are co-producing the movie.

