    Bhuvan Bam hopes 'Taaza Khabar 2' paves his path to Bollywood

    Bhuvan Bam hails from New Delhi and started his online journey as a content creator producing comedy sketches on his YouTube channel named 'BB Ki Vines'.

    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 4:48 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

    The debut of Taaza Khabar Season 2 has brought content creator Bhuvan Bam back into the spotlight. Bhuvan calls it his 'audition tape' to Bollywood and says, "In Taaza Khabar 2, I’ve pushed myself beyond the boundaries and tested my acting range, especially with scenes that demand a lot of vulnerability and strength. It’s not just about making people laugh or feel emotional, it’s about showing that I can be versatile and hold my own in different genres. I see it as a way to prove myself to both the audience and the industry.”

    The 30-year-old attributes this project's success to his work with Mahesh Manjrekar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Jaaved Jaaferi, among other actors. "Working with such an incredible cast was inspiring and intimidating. There were moments when their performance would ignite something new in my own approach to a scene. I learned a lot just by observing their craft," he said.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Bam is also the producer of the series. “Co-producing under BB Ki Vines Production was a conscious decision to have more creative control over the project. With Taaza Khabar 2, we built on the momentum of the first season but aimed to elevate everything, from the narrative to the production quality. Being involved in production allowed us to make bold decisions, invest in better resources, and bridge the gap between digital content and mainstream cinema,” he shares.

    The actor expressed that he is hopeful for the show and said, “I hope it helps me transition more smoothly into Bollywood, proving that digital creators can also thrive in mainstream cinema.”

    Bhuvan Bam hails from New Delhi and started his online journey as a content creator producing comedy sketches on his YouTube channel named 'BB Ki Vines'. Taaza Khabar is directed by Himank Gaur and written by Aziz Dalal, Abbas Dalal, and Hussain Dalal. Taaza Khabar Season 1 and 2 are available to stream on Disney + Hotstar.

