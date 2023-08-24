Antony Varghese Pepe talks about accident before shooting 'RDX'; Reveals how supportive cast members were

‘RDX’ movie starring Antony Varghese Pepe, Shane Nigam and Neeraj Madhav to hit theatres tomorrow. Nahas Hidayath’s movie shooting had to postponed for 3 months due to an accident Antony Pepe had to face. Actor talks about support he received. --by Leona Merlin Antony

Antony Varghese Pepe shares about the accident that happened just before the shooting of ‘RDX’. An interview was conducted with Antony Varghese Pepe and Shane Nigam by Fim Companion South on behalf of the promotion work of their latest movie RDX. Directed by Nahas Hidayath, the movie is going to be an action-filled drama.

Antony Pepe shared a post on social media as well, describing the hurdles that had to be overcome.

Antony Pepe was asked by the interviewer, how he was able to come to terms with the fact that the shooting had to be postponed for 3 months. Antony revealed how he could not himself come to terms with it. It was, during the practice for some stunts in RDX only that, the accident happened. He also told how he was concerned about the others involved in the project since it was due to his accident that the movie shooting had to be postponed. Nahas Hidayath and Antony Varghese Pepe had worked together on another project ‘Aaravam’ which also had to face some issues due to its release during the time of Covid-19. It is very difficult for a director to work up his way after facing issues like this for his novel movies, he added.

Nahas was requested by Pepe to make someone else the character for his role since postponing the shooting would affect the dates of all the other cast crew members. But everyone in the cast and the makers behind the film supported and motivated him to stick to the project. For that, he expressed his deepest gratitude.

RDX is releasing tomorrow 25 August and the online booking has already commenced. Netflix has bagged the OTT claims and rights for the movie. Everyone has high expectations for this movie which is also one of the Onam releases.

