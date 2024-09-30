Indian Army inducts 100 robotic mules to enhance logistics and surveillance in high-altitude regions (WATCH)

Amid the challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions of high-altitude regions, the Indian Army has inducted 100 robotic mules to bolster its logistics and surveillance capabilities in forward areas.

Leh: Amid the challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions of high-altitude regions, the Indian Army has inducted 100 robotic mules to bolster its logistics and surveillance capabilities in forward areas. This move aligns with the Army's focus on advancing its technological edge, a priority since the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in 2020.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE | Inside 'Peak Pods': Revolutionary habitat solution aiding Army troops endure Ladakh's harsh winter

The robotic mules, acquired as part of the fourth tranche of emergency procurements (EP), are capable of climbing stairs and steep slopes, and can function in extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to +55°C.

In an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable;s Anish Singh, AeroARC managing director and CEO Arjun Agarwal said, "This is a robotic mule and he is able to move for three years. He is able to counter all kinds of obstacles. He can go inside water and cross rivers. He has the ability to recognise objects around as there are electro optics and infrared."

The robotic mule can carry a payload of 15kg that include weapon systems.

“When an intrusion takes place into our territory, the robotic mule can walk in and identify the threat, it can pass the information to the commander and be able to take a decision to strike and limit the threat without putting men at risk,” Agarwal added.

“It can also be able to carry other kinds of payloads such as cameras, where it can create 3D," he further stated.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE | Inside Army's tactical drills in Ladakh: T-90 Bhishma, T-72 & BMP-II ICV roar 14k feet above-WATCH

It is important to note that the Indian Army aims to reduce its reliance on animal transport by 50-60% by 2030, and the introduction of such technology-driven tools will greatly benefit the force.

Additionally, China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has already incorporated robotic dogs into its operations.

Latest Videos