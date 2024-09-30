Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Army inducts 100 robotic mules to enhance logistics and surveillance in high-altitude regions (WATCH)

    Amid the challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions of high-altitude regions, the Indian Army has inducted 100 robotic mules to bolster its logistics and surveillance capabilities in forward areas. 

    Indian Army inducts 100 robotic mules to enhance logistics and surveillance in high-altitude regions (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 8:19 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 8:19 PM IST

    Leh: Amid the challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions of high-altitude regions, the Indian Army has inducted 100 robotic mules to bolster its logistics and surveillance capabilities in forward areas. This move aligns with the Army's focus on advancing its technological edge, a priority since the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in 2020.

    Also read: EXCLUSIVE | Inside 'Peak Pods': Revolutionary habitat solution aiding Army troops endure Ladakh's harsh winter

    The robotic mules, acquired as part of the fourth tranche of emergency procurements (EP), are capable of climbing stairs and steep slopes, and can function in extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to +55°C.

    In an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable;s Anish Singh, AeroARC managing director and CEO Arjun Agarwal said, "This is a robotic mule and he is able to move for three years. He is able to counter all kinds of obstacles. He can go inside water and cross rivers. He has the ability to recognise objects around as there are electro optics and infrared."

    The robotic mule can carry a payload of 15kg that include weapon systems.

    “When an intrusion takes place into our territory, the robotic mule can walk in and identify the threat, it can pass the information to the commander and be able to take a decision to strike and limit the threat without putting men at risk,” Agarwal added.

    “It can also be able to carry other kinds of payloads such as cameras, where it can create 3D," he further stated.

    Also read: EXCLUSIVE | Inside Army's tactical drills in Ladakh: T-90 Bhishma, T-72 & BMP-II ICV roar 14k feet above-WATCH

    It is important to note that the Indian Army aims to reduce its reliance on animal transport by 50-60% by 2030, and the introduction of such technology-driven tools will greatly benefit the force.

    Additionally, China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has already incorporated robotic dogs into its operations.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India Rafale M deal nears completion as Ajit Doval engages in final price talks with France AJR

    India's Rafale M deal nears completion as Ajit Doval engages in final price talks with France

    Hassan Nasrallah: A Profile of Hezbollah's Fallen Secretary-General AJR

    Hassan Nasrallah: A Profile of Hezbollah's Fallen Secretary-General

    K9 Vajra, Dhanush gun system, Sarang & more: Indian Army's major artillery enhancement plans REVEALED snt

    K9 Vajra, Dhanush gun system, Sarang & more: Indian Army's major artillery enhancement plans REVEALED

    BrahMos Aerospace reserves jobs for Agniveers: Technical, security and administrative roles up for grabs snt

    BrahMos Aerospace reserves jobs for Agniveers: Technical, security and administrative roles up for grabs

    Exclusive Inside 'Peak Pods': Revolutionary habitat solution aiding Indian Army troops endure Ladakh's harsh winter snt

    EXCLUSIVE | Inside 'Peak Pods': Revolutionary habitat solution aiding Army troops endure Ladakh's harsh winter

    Recent Stories

    UP SHOCKER! 'Drunk' doctor leaves inch-long surgical needle in teen's head during treatment, probe ordered snt

    UP SHOCKER! 'Drunk' doctor leaves inch-long surgical needle in teen's head during treatment, probe ordered

    Terrorism has no place in our world PM Modi dials Israel's Netanyahu amid escalating Middle East conflict snt

    'Terrorism has no place in our world': PM Modi dials Israel's Netanyahu amid escalating Middle East conflict

    Struggling to lose weight? Try this simple tip dmn

    Struggling to lose weight? Try this simple tip

    'Accidental Hindus' raised in Roman culture can't accept Ram Mandir: CM Yogi takes veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi dmn

    'Accidental Hindus' raised in Roman culture can't accept Ram Mandir: CM Yogi takes veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi

    Sunscreen side effects: 5 Things to know before you apply RTM

    Sunscreen side effects: 5 Things to know before you apply

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon