‘Chaaver’: Character look poster of Arjun Ashok as Arun released on his birthday on social media

The character look poster of Arjun Ashokan as Arun was released by the makers of the film. ‘Chaaver’ is the third film of Tinu Pappachan starring Kunchako Boban, Arjun Ashokan and Antony Varghese. --by Leona Merlin Antony

Tinu Pappachan’s directorial film ‘Chaaver’ has released the character look poster of Arjun Ashok as Arun. The poster was released today on 25th August which is also the birthday of Arjun Ashok. The movie will soon hit the theatres and is getting ready for the same. Kunchako Boban and Antony Varghese are among the other actors in the lead role.

The poster shows us a painting of an old dilapidated building. Arjun’s portrait is drawn on the walls of this broken house. A dog can be seen on the right-hand side and a person is sitting in front with his face painted red, beside a small fire.

The teaser for the movie was released before. It was intriguing and mysterious and did not reveal any plot line of the movie. ‘Chaaver’ has a mysterious aura around it. The makers or cast have not posted or revealed anything about the movie on social media which makes the audience anxiously wait for its trailer.

Tinu Pappachan’s ‘Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil’ and ‘Ajagajantharam’ were the two movies that received great critical acclaim for their making. ‘Chaaver’ is also, therefore, placed on this pedestal of expectation.

Joy Mathew is the script writer of ‘Chaaver’. He is an actor as well as a director. He is best known for his lead role in John Abraham’s ‘ Amma Ariyan’, a 1986 film. It was among the top 10 Indian films selected by the British Film Institute. ‘Chaaver’ is released under the banners of Kavya Film Company and Arun Narayan Productions. Arun Narayan and Venu Kunnappally are the producers of the movie. The music composition is by Justin Varghese.

