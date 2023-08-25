Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Chaaver’: Character look poster of Arjun Ashok as Arun released on his birthday on social media

    The character look poster of Arjun Ashokan as Arun was released by the makers of the film. ‘Chaaver’ is the third film of Tinu Pappachan starring Kunchako Boban, Arjun Ashokan and Antony Varghese. --by Leona Merlin Antony
     

     'Chaaver': Character look poster of Arjun Ashok as Arun released on his birthday on social media LMA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 1:46 PM IST

    Tinu Pappachan’s directorial film ‘Chaaver’ has released the character look poster of Arjun Ashok as Arun. The poster was released today on 25th August which is also the birthday of Arjun Ashok. The movie will soon hit the theatres and is getting ready for the same. Kunchako Boban and Antony Varghese are among the other actors in the lead role. 

    The poster shows us a painting of an old dilapidated building. Arjun’s portrait is drawn on the walls of this broken house. A dog can be seen on the right-hand side and a person is sitting in front with his face painted red, beside a small fire.

    The teaser for the movie was released before. It was intriguing and mysterious and did not reveal any plot line of the movie. ‘Chaaver’ has a mysterious aura around it. The makers or cast have not posted or revealed anything about the movie on social media which makes the audience anxiously wait for its trailer. 

    READ: Tinu Pappachan’s directorial brilliance ‘Chaaver’ starring Kunchako Boban to hit theatres soon

    Tinu Pappachan’s ‘Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil’ and ‘Ajagajantharam’ were the two movies that received great critical acclaim for their making. ‘Chaaver’ is also, therefore, placed on this pedestal of expectation. 

    Joy Mathew is the script writer of ‘Chaaver’. He is an actor as well as a director. He is best known for his lead role in John Abraham’s ‘ Amma Ariyan’, a 1986 film. It was among the top 10 Indian films selected by the  British Film Institute. ‘Chaaver’ is released under the banners of Kavya Film Company and Arun Narayan Productions. Arun Narayan and Venu Kunnappally are the producers of the movie. The music composition is by Justin Varghese. 

    ALSO READ: Antony Varghese Pepe talks about accident before shooting 'RDX'; Reveals how supportive cast members were
     

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2023, 1:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did you know Samantha Ruth Prabhu is fitness freak? Check out how she flaunts perfect side plank at airport ADC

    Did you know Samantha Ruth Prabhu is fitness freak? Check out how she flaunts perfect side plank at airport

    Has Leonardo DiCaprio's appearance with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti sparked their 'dating' rumours? vma

    Has Leonardo DiCaprio's appearance with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti sparked their 'dating' rumours?

    "My wife came into life after my unsuccessful love affair"; Antony Varghese Pepe about his love story LMA

    “My wife came into life after my unsuccessful love affair”; Antony Varghese Pepe about his love story

    Imran Khan talks about 'reshaping' his relationship with films; comeback with Abbas Tyrewala for OTT thriller ATG

    Imran Khan talks about 'reshaping' his relationship with films; comeback with Abbas Tyrewala for OTT thriller

    Karan Johar faces backlash for asking Kriti Sanon if she is jealous of 'Country's Best Actor' Alia Bhatt ADC

    Karan Johar faces backlash for asking Kriti Sanon if she is jealous of 'Country's Best Actor' Alia Bhatt

    Recent Stories

    iQOO Z7 Pro price teased on Amazon ahead of August 31 launch gcw

    iQOO Z7 Pro price teased on Amazon ahead of August 31 launch

    Did you know Samantha Ruth Prabhu is fitness freak? Check out how she flaunts perfect side plank at airport ADC

    Did you know Samantha Ruth Prabhu is fitness freak? Check out how she flaunts perfect side plank at airport

    Keep your heart healthy: 7 tips for preventive cardiology RBA

    Keep your heart healthy: 7 tips for preventive cardiology

    Varamahalakshmi Vrata: Significance, beliefs, customs and rituals vkp

    Varamahalakshmi Vrata: Significance, beliefs, customs and rituals

    Elevate your well-being: 7 effective ways to boost physical health AJR EAI

    Elevate your well-being: 7 effective ways to boost physical health

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon