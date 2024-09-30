Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manju Warrier to collaborate with Thalapathy Vijay? Actress drops hint about upcoming project

    Malayalam actress Manju Warrier hints at collaborating with director H. Vinoth, sparking rumours of her appearance in "Thalapathy 69". 

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 7:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

    Malayalam actress Manju Warrier has sparked excitement among fans with hints of a potential collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay and Tamil director H. Vinoth. In a recent interview, Manju revealed that Vinoth had expressed interest in working with her again, following her appearance Tamil film "Thunivu" starring Ajith Kumar.

    During the filming of "Thunivu," Vinoth reportedly told Manju that he would offer her a role in a future project that would showcase her exceptional acting skills. In a recent interview, the actress revealed reportedly told her, “I will give you another film to act well.” This revelation has ignited speculation among fans, with many anticipating a possible collaboration between Manju and Vinoth in 'Thalapathy 69', Vijay's last movie before his full-time entry into politics.


    Vijay's recent film "Greatest Of All Time" aka "GOAT" was a massive success, grossing over Rs 450 crores worldwide. Although Manju hasn't confirmed her involvement in the project, fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement. The actress's fans are thrilled about the prospect of seeing her share screen space with Vijay.

    If reports are to be believed Vinoth's Vijay movie will go on floors in October. There are rumours that the movie is a political drama, but it remains to be whether they are true. Manju Warrier will be seen in the upcoming highly anticipated film 'Vettaiyan' starring Rajinikanth in the lead role alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil. The movie will hit the theatres globally on October 10.

