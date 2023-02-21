Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'People must think about forcefully taking selfies,' says Sonu Nigam in complaint after Mumbai concert scuffle

    Sonu Nigam is one of the most loved and iconic singers in Bollywood. He has given several hit songs. Recently the noted playback singer got attacked at a musical event in Chembur. Read on to know more.

    'People must think about forcefully taking selfies,' says Sonu Nigam in complaint after Mumbai concert scuffle vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 9:41 AM IST

    Sonu Nigam is one of the most loved and iconic singers in Bollywood. Yesterday, the singer grabbed all the limelight after he and his team got attacked at a music event in Mumbai’s Chembur on Monday. 

    In his quote to a leading Indian news wire agency, Sonu Nigam after filing the [police complaint and also opening up on the entire mishap incident, said, "People should think about the consequences when they try to get a selfie or pictures forcefully, there was a commotion..."

    ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for worshipping Lord Shiva, disobeying Islamic customs; know what netizens said

    For those unaware, a video is going viral on social media. In the video clip, a man from the Sonu Nigam team got pushed down the stage. The latest update is that the singer has reached the police station to file a complaint.

    According to reports in a leading entertainment portal, Sonu Nigam performed at a festival in Chembur. At that moment, a local MLA, believed to be associated with Uddhav Thackeray party, Shiv Sena, apparently misbehaved with his manager Saira. The son of the MLA wanted to get a picture clicked with Sonu. This is the reason that they reached the stage.

    When Sonu was getting down from the stage, the man ended up pushing Sonu on the backstage steps. Following the dramatic events, the singer approached the Chembur police station to register a complaint. Currently, the viral video is getting assessed, and police officials are speaking to Sonu Nigam to find out about the incident.

    According to the reports, certain eyewitnesses have narrated that Sonu Nigam’s bodyguard put his own body between the assailant and the singer, and in this, he took the push and fell off the stairs. After this, the aggressive man tried to grab Sonu. But his friend and singer Rabbani Khan came in between and tried to stop the man. In this, even Rabbani, the son of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, fell seven feet off the stairs and onto the ground below. Sonu did not sustain any injury, but the two men who tried to save him may have gotten injured.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY Pics: Style Icon shocks fans in her risque sky blue color bra set

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 9:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pathaan: Makeup artist drops a never-seen-before picture with Shah Rukh Khan from sets vma

    Pathaan: Makeup artist drops a never-seen-before picture with Shah Rukh Khan from sets

    Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's last video goes VIRAL; actor-turned-politician seen collapsing during a rally RBA

    Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's last video goes VIRAL; actor-turned-politician seen collapsing during a rally

    Dhanush gifts Rs 150 cr house to his parents near Rajinikanth bungalow at Chennai Poes Garden RBA

    Dhanush gifts Rs 150 cr house to his parents near Rajinikanth's bungalow at Chennai’s Poes Garden-photos

    Prithvi Shaw selfie attack case: Sapna Gill and 3 others sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court-ayh

    Prithvi Shaw selfie attack case: Sapna Gill and 3 others sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court

    Taraka Ratna funeral today: Jr NTR, Nandamuri Balakrishna and others pay last respects in Hyderabad RBA

    Taraka Ratna funeral today: Jr NTR, Nandamuri Balakrishna and others pay last respects in Hyderabad

    Recent Stories

    Massive crackdown by NIA on gangsters syndicate; raids underway at 72 locations - adt

    Massive crackdown by NIA on gangsters syndicate; raids underway at 72 locations

    Another powerful earthquake hits Turkey: Citizens feared Earth would split open weeks after massive disaster killed thousands - adt

    'Thought the earth was going to split...' Fears mount as another powerful earthquake hits Turkey

    Pathaan: Makeup artist drops a never-seen-before picture with Shah Rukh Khan from sets vma

    Pathaan: Makeup artist drops a never-seen-before picture with Shah Rukh Khan from sets

    Learn how to make homemade sunscreen with fresh Aloe Vera RBA

    Learn how to make homemade sunscreen with fresh Aloe Vera

    Is your cholesterol level high? Here are some effective ways to keep in check RBA

    Is your cholesterol level high? Here are some effective ways to keep in check

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon