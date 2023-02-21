'People must think about forcefully taking selfies,' says Sonu Nigam in complaint after Mumbai concert scuffle

Sonu Nigam is one of the most loved and iconic singers in Bollywood. He has given several hit songs. Recently the noted playback singer got attacked at a musical event in Chembur. Read on to know more.

Sonu Nigam is one of the most loved and iconic singers in Bollywood. Yesterday, the singer grabbed all the limelight after he and his team got attacked at a music event in Mumbai’s Chembur on Monday.

In his quote to a leading Indian news wire agency, Sonu Nigam after filing the [police complaint and also opening up on the entire mishap incident, said, "People should think about the consequences when they try to get a selfie or pictures forcefully, there was a commotion..."

For those unaware, a video is going viral on social media. In the video clip, a man from the Sonu Nigam team got pushed down the stage. The latest update is that the singer has reached the police station to file a complaint.

According to reports in a leading entertainment portal, Sonu Nigam performed at a festival in Chembur. At that moment, a local MLA, believed to be associated with Uddhav Thackeray party, Shiv Sena, apparently misbehaved with his manager Saira. The son of the MLA wanted to get a picture clicked with Sonu. This is the reason that they reached the stage.

When Sonu was getting down from the stage, the man ended up pushing Sonu on the backstage steps. Following the dramatic events, the singer approached the Chembur police station to register a complaint. Currently, the viral video is getting assessed, and police officials are speaking to Sonu Nigam to find out about the incident.

According to the reports, certain eyewitnesses have narrated that Sonu Nigam’s bodyguard put his own body between the assailant and the singer, and in this, he took the push and fell off the stairs. After this, the aggressive man tried to grab Sonu. But his friend and singer Rabbani Khan came in between and tried to stop the man. In this, even Rabbani, the son of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, fell seven feet off the stairs and onto the ground below. Sonu did not sustain any injury, but the two men who tried to save him may have gotten injured.

