    Urfi Javed SEXY Pics: Style Icon shocks fans in her risque sky blue color bra set

    First Published Feb 19, 2023, 3:07 PM IST

    This time Urfi surprises her fans with a never-seen-before avatar in a bold sky-blue colored bra set, which has raised the heat on the gram. The video has gone viral on Instagram.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi has garnered a strong fanbase for her creative yet fresh choices that redefine fashion. 

    But the diva is fearless and unapologetic when it comes to fashion trends. Urfi Javed has uploaded a new video. (WATCH VIDEO).

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Oozing a dose of alluring looks in a stylish and risque sky-blue colored bra set, Urfi looked stunning. Urfi's spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva. Urfi Javed's new sky blue color bra set is a mix of bold and stylish.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi's daring sky blue color bra set sees her walking the talk like a global style icon. It is a new level of innovation and can redefine fashion trends.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi's new and daring sky blue color bra set is a visual treat for her dedicated and ardent fans on social media. She is serving a dose of desirable looks that have soared the temperature on the gram in this outfit.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi is flaunting her well-toned body and physique in this blue-color bra set. She is covering her breasts with her hands and grooving to the beats of a viral reels song in the video.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    The song played in the video is Big Boss Vette's virally trending song, Pretty Girls walk like this. Her hairs are wet and tousled and she has accentuated her entire look with only a nude pink lip shade and no makeup.

