Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for worshipping Lord Shiva, disobeying Islamic customs; know what netizens said

On the festival of Maha Shivratri, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan became the focus of trolls. On Saturday, she tweeted a selfie of herself in traditional garb worshipping Lord Shiva and labelled the image as, "Jai Bholenath". She was, however, the focus of fundamentalists who mocked her for worshipping a Hindu god.

Her comments section was flooded with derogatory comments that called her an “improper Muslim" and “unworthy of having a Muslim name". Sara Ali Khan attracted criticism for violating Islamic principles and participating in "shirk." ". Shirk is defined in Islam as polytheism or idolatry. Others questioned her Islamic faith, and some even urged her to alter her name. One Instagram user dubbed her Jahannami Aurat, which translates to "a woman who belongs in hell." ".

On the other hand, Sara had numerous admirers rush to her aid and support her. Several people criticised the trolls, claiming that India is a secular country. One person wrote that it doesn't seem like India at all, while another said that if he can wish his Muslim friends a Happy Eid as a Hindu, why couldn't Muslims do the same? "Faith is united via Instagram, divided by the comments section," a third user said.

Sara Ali Khan religion and background:

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of a Sikh mother, Amrita Singh, and a Muslim father Saif Ali Khan. Saif's mother is Hindu, while his father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, is Muslim. Amrita Singh was born to Muslim parents, Rukhsana Sultana and Shivinder Singh Virk, a Jatt Sikh.

Sara Ali Khan has previously stated that both of her parents taught her to be a secular person who respects all religions.