WATCH: Virat Kohli fulfills young fan's wish; autographs RCB jersey in heartwarming gesture

Being a cricket fan comes with dreams, and for one lucky young supporter, that dream recently became a reality. Virat Kohli, the charismatic former captain of the Indian cricket team, made a young fan's day ahead of the second day of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion on Wednesday. The heartwarming moment was captured in a widely circulated video on social media, showcasing Kohli's generosity and connection with his fans.

In the video, Virat Kohli is seen graciously signing a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jersey for a young fan, making the fan's dream of owning a signed jersey from his favorite cricket star come true. The Indian cricket captain also took the time to pose for a photograph with the young enthusiast, creating a memory that will undoubtedly last a lifetime.

While Kohli's off-field gestures warmed the hearts of fans, his on-field performance during the first day of the Test match against South Africa was commendable. Kohli showcased his batting prowess by scoring 38 runs before falling victim to Kagiso Rabada's late away swinger. Despite this, Kohli continues to be a stalwart presence in the Indian batting lineup.

Virat Kohli achieved another milestone during the Test match as he became the highest run-getter for India in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle from 2019 to 2025. Surpassing Rohit Sharma, Kohli accumulated a total of 2101 runs in 57 innings, underlining his consistency and dominance in Test cricket.

Apart from Kohli and Rohit, the top run-scorers for India in the World Test Championship include Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant. Pujara holds the third position with 1769 runs in 62 innings, followed by Rahane with 1589 runs in 49 innings and Pant with 1575 runs in 41 innings. The cumulative efforts of these players have contributed significantly to India's success in the championship.

On the first day of the Test match, Virat Kohli not only showcased his batting prowess but also surpassed the record set by Indian batting legend and current head coach Rahul Dravid. Kohli needed 16 runs to surpass Dravid's tally of 1252 runs against South Africa in Tests, and he achieved this feat with a total of 1274 runs at an impressive average of 55.39. This places Kohli third in the list of highest run-scorers for India against South Africa.