Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WATCH: Virat Kohli fulfills young fan's wish; autographs RCB jersey in heartwarming gesture

    In a viral video, Virat Kohli is seen graciously signing a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jersey for a young fan in Centurion, making the fan's dream of owning a signed jersey from his favorite cricket star come true.

    WATCH Virat Kohli fulfills young fan's wish; autographs RCB jersey in heartwarming gesture snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 5:50 PM IST

    Being a cricket fan comes with dreams, and for one lucky young supporter, that dream recently became a reality. Virat Kohli, the charismatic former captain of the Indian cricket team, made a young fan's day ahead of the second day of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion on Wednesday. The heartwarming moment was captured in a widely circulated video on social media, showcasing Kohli's generosity and connection with his fans.

    Also read: IND vs SA, Day 2: KL Rahul's century steers India to a formidable score at Centurion

    In the video, Virat Kohli is seen graciously signing a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jersey for a young fan, making the fan's dream of owning a signed jersey from his favorite cricket star come true. The Indian cricket captain also took the time to pose for a photograph with the young enthusiast, creating a memory that will undoubtedly last a lifetime.

    While Kohli's off-field gestures warmed the hearts of fans, his on-field performance during the first day of the Test match against South Africa was commendable. Kohli showcased his batting prowess by scoring 38 runs before falling victim to Kagiso Rabada's late away swinger. Despite this, Kohli continues to be a stalwart presence in the Indian batting lineup.

    Virat Kohli achieved another milestone during the Test match as he became the highest run-getter for India in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle from 2019 to 2025. Surpassing Rohit Sharma, Kohli accumulated a total of 2101 runs in 57 innings, underlining his consistency and dominance in Test cricket.

    Also read: IND vs SA, 1st Test: Virat Kohli becomes leading run-scorer for India in WTC history

    Apart from Kohli and Rohit, the top run-scorers for India in the World Test Championship include Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant. Pujara holds the third position with 1769 runs in 62 innings, followed by Rahane with 1589 runs in 49 innings and Pant with 1575 runs in 41 innings. The cumulative efforts of these players have contributed significantly to India's success in the championship.

    On the first day of the Test match, Virat Kohli not only showcased his batting prowess but also surpassed the record set by Indian batting legend and current head coach Rahul Dravid. Kohli needed 16 runs to surpass Dravid's tally of 1252 runs against South Africa in Tests, and he achieved this feat with a total of 1274 runs at an impressive average of 55.39. This places Kohli third in the list of highest run-scorers for India against South Africa.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 5:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024: After a Rs 5.60 crore deal with Rajasthan Royals, Shubam Dubey aims to buy a house for family snt

    IPL 2024: After a Rs 5.60 crore deal with Rajasthan Royals, Shubam Dubey aims to buy a house for family

    cricket IND vs SA, Day 2: KL Rahul's century steers India to a formidable score at Centurion osf

    IND vs SA, Day 2: KL Rahul's century steers India to a formidable score at Centurion

    cricket IND vs AFG: Hardik Pandya likely to miss T20I series against Afghanistan due to ankle injury osf

    IND vs AFG: Hardik Pandya likely to miss T20I series against Afghanistan due to ankle injury

    cricket IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rahul Dravid's surprise bowling stint at the Centurion (WATCH) osf

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rahul Dravid's surprise bowling stint at the Centurion (WATCH)

    AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled after Pat Cummins castles him with a beauty; sparks meme fest (WATCH) snt

    AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled after Pat Cummins castles him with a beauty; sparks meme fest (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Blast near Israel embassy: Security measures in Chanakyapuri and ongoing challenges explained snt

    Blast near Israel embassy: Security measures in Chanakyapuri and ongoing challenges explained

    Janhvi Kapoor shows off curves in body-hugging red dress [PICTURES] ATG

    Janhvi Kapoor shows off curves in body-hugging red dress [PICTURES]

    IPL 2024: After a Rs 5.60 crore deal with Rajasthan Royals, Shubam Dubey aims to buy a house for family snt

    IPL 2024: After a Rs 5.60 crore deal with Rajasthan Royals, Shubam Dubey aims to buy a house for family

    New Year 2024: Events and festivals to attend in India in January anr

    New Year 2024: Events and festivals to attend in India in January

    Covid-19 scare: 'Delhi conducts 250-400 RT-PCR tests daily, no death amid surge in JN.1 cases,' says Minister AJR

    Covid-19 scare: 'Delhi conducts 250-400 RT-PCR tests daily, no death amid surge in JN.1 cases,' says Minister

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon