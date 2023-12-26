Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs SA, 1st Test: Virat Kohli becomes leading run-scorer for India in WTC history

    In an ongoing Test match against South Africa, Virat Kohli claimed the title of India's leading run-scorer in the World Test Championship history.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 5:30 PM IST

    Virat Kohli attained the distinction of being India's highest run-scorer in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC) during the ongoing Test match against South Africa. The formidable partnership of 67 runs between Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were brilliant against the Proteas bowling. Both Indian batters exhibit stability at the crease, poised for substantial contributions. The morning session witnessed a diverse display of cricketing events, encompassing wickets, boundaries, and dropped catches, resulting in a shared session for both teams.

    Despite India losing three early wickets, the partnership of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer steered the team to a score of 91/3 by the end of 26 overs. South African captain Temba Bavuma's decision to bowl first on a challenging pitch proved advantageous initially, leading to the early dismissal of skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Kohli's arrival at number four stabilised the Indian innings. Shubman Gill's brief stay ended with a review from the Proteas, while Shreyas Iyer, partnering with Kohli, showcased a positive approach and capitalised on dropped catches.

    South African bowlers in the latter part of the morning session were slightly off and Kohli and Iyer accumulated runs effectively. As the lunch break commenced, Kohli and Iyer remained unbeaten at 33 and 31, respectively, contributing to India's score of 91/3. The upcoming post-lunch session holds the promise of further compelling cricket action.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 5:39 PM IST
