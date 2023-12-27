Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IND vs SA, Day 2: KL Rahul's century steers India to a formidable score at Centurion

    KL Rahul smashes his eighth Test century during the Boxing Day Test, Day 2 against South Africa at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

    cricket IND vs SA, Day 2: KL Rahul's century steers India to a formidable score at Centurion osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 2:47 PM IST

    KL Rahul notched up his eighth Test century during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park, Centurion. The 31-year-old, positioned in the middle order, played a crucial role in rescuing India from a batting collapse on Day 1. This century makes Rahul the third Indian to achieve more than one Test ton in South Africa.

    Facing a challenging situation as India slumped to 92/4 after South Africa chose to field, Rahul took charge. Despite losing Virat Kohli early, Rahul, in partnership with R Ashwin and Shardul Thakur, guided India past the 160-run mark. Ending Day 1 unbeaten at 70, Rahul completed his century in the first session on Day 2, requiring 133 balls to reach the milestone.

    Interestingly, Rahul's seventh Test century also came during the 2021/22 Boxing Day Test in South Africa, which India won. Opening the innings then, he recorded the highest individual Test score by an Indian opener in South Africa. Wasim Jaffer remains the only other Indian opener to achieve a Test century in the Rainbow Nation.

    With this century, Rahul becomes the third Indian to secure multiple Test centuries in South Africa, joining the ranks of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Tendulkar has five Test tons in the Rainbow Nation, while Kohli has two. Additionally, Rahul has become the first visiting batter with more than one Test century at SuperSport Park, Centurion, a feat previously achieved only by Tendulkar and Kohli among Indian batters at this venue in Test cricket.

    Also Read: IND vs AFG: Hardik Pandya likely to miss T20I series against Afghanistan due to ankle injury

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 2:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs AFG: Hardik Pandya likely to miss T20I series against Afghanistan due to ankle injury osf

    IND vs AFG: Hardik Pandya likely to miss T20I series against Afghanistan due to ankle injury

    cricket IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rahul Dravid's surprise bowling stint at the Centurion (WATCH) osf

    IND vs SA, 1st Test: Rahul Dravid's surprise bowling stint at the Centurion (WATCH)

    AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled after Pat Cummins castles him with a beauty; sparks meme fest (WATCH) snt

    AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled after Pat Cummins castles him with a beauty; sparks meme fest (WATCH)

    Royal welcome for MI captain Hardik Pandya at Jamnagar's Reliance Industries; video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Royal welcome for MI captain Hardik Pandya at Jamnagar's Reliance Industries; video goes viral (WATCH)

    cricket IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Kagiso Rabada reaches 500 International wickets milestone (WATCH) osf

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Kagiso Rabada reaches 500 International wickets milestone (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    ATS arrests Jharkhand student over alarming social media post hinting at second Pulwama attack vkp

    ATS arrests Jharkhand student over alarming social media post hinting at second Pulwama attack

    Vaiga Murder Case: Father sentenced to lifetime imprisonment for killing his daughter rkn

    BREAKING: Vaiga Murder Case: Father sentenced to lifetime imprisonment for killing his daughter

    New Year 2023: 7 safe destinations for solo women travelers ATG

    New Year 2024: 7 safe destinations for solo women travelers

    Adiyogi Statue: 7 interesting facts about 112 feet Lord Shiva statue RKN

    Adiyogi Statue: 7 interesting facts about 112-feet Lord Shiva statue

    Pay extra or watch advertisements Amazon Prime Video to charge more for ad-free streaming gcw

    Pay extra or watch ads! Amazon to charge more for seamless streaming; Will it be applicable for India?

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon