    WATCH: Australia's Pat Cummins returns home to muted reception despite WC triumph; leaves fans baffled

    Despite clinching Australia's 6th World Cup title, when skipper Pat Cummins and his teammates arrived home on Wednesday morning, the absence of a grand reception for the world champions raised eyebrows on social media.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 1:43 PM IST

    The triumphant Australian cricket squad returned home following an outstanding Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign in India. Led by Pat Cummins, the team secured a decisive victory against host nation India in the final, clinching their 6th ODI World Cup title. Despite their remarkable achievement, when Cummins and his teammates arrived home on Wednesday morning, the absence of a grand reception for the world champions raised eyebrows on social media. Fans, sharing images circulating online, questioned why the Australian cricketers did not receive the enthusiastic welcome that their accomplishments warranted.

    Defeating the previously undefeated host team, India, in the final was a significant accomplishment. Cummins and his team flawlessly executed their World Cup final strategy, showcasing superiority over Rohit Sharma's squad in all facets of the game. However, as the Australian stars received a rather unremarkable welcome upon their return home, cricket fans on social media found themselves perplexed.

    Upon arriving, Cummins reflected on the remarkable achievement, expressing that the thrill of becoming ODI world champions has not completely sunk in yet.

    "I think we'll be smiling for a fair while. We are still buzzing. Every half an hour so, you kind of remember that you just won a World Cup and get excited all over again," Cummins said in the press. "You only get one chance every four years and especially playing somewhere like India, it's hard."

    "To be pitted up against the rest of the world and come away with a medal, it doesn't get any better than that. Adding to that an away Ashes series, a World Test Championship, we couldn't have planned for much better," he further said.

    Although some members of the Australian team have returned home, a few have opted to stay in India for the upcoming 5-match T20I series, commencing on November 23.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 1:43 PM IST
