    'Greatest show on Earth....': Ravi Shastri shares Paris Olympics excitement in signature style (WATCH)

    As the Paris Olympics 2024 approaches, former Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri expresses his excitement about X, emphasizing the universal pursuit of the gold medal. India's journey begins with archery on July 25, ahead of the July 26 opening ceremony. Shastri underscores the significance of the Olympics, eagerly anticipating the start of the Games.

    Greatest show on Earth Ravi Shastri shares Paris Olympics excitement in signature style WATCH vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 25, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

    The anticipation for the Summer Olympics is building as the opening ceremony approaches. The Games, set to kick off on July 26 in Paris, will feature 117 Indian athletes striving for Olympic glory, particularly the coveted gold medal. Among those eagerly awaiting the event is former Indian men's cricket team coach and World Cup winner Ravi Shastri.

    In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Shastri expressed his excitement: "In less than 36 hours, the greatest show on earth is just about to begin. All eyes will be on Paris as the Olympics 2024 opens, with hundreds of athletes from across the globe competing for that exclusive medal." He emphasized the universal aspiration for gold, stating, "It is one medal, the gold medal, that tops the list for all sportspersons, no matter their sport."


    Paris Olympics 2024: From hypoxic chamber to variety of players, PV Sindhu preps for hat-trick of medals

    India's Olympic journey will commence with archery ranking rounds on Thursday, just a day before the official Opening Ceremony, set to take place on the picturesque Seine River in Paris. Shastri noted the significance of the Olympic Games for athletes across various sports, saying, "Go and ask a tennis player or a basketball player. They might be earning millions in leagues around the world, but it is the Olympic medals they are truly after."

    Paris Olympics 2024: Perfect moon, Eiffel tower, Olympic rings lead to the perfect photography [PICTURES]

    Shastri concluded his video with enthusiasm: "I can't wait to be there! Paris will light up in less than 36 hours. But remember, the stakes will only get higher. Go for it!"

    With the Games just around the corner, excitement continues to build as athletes and fans prepare for the spectacular event.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
