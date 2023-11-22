Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BCCI is set to engage in discussions with Rohit Sharma regarding his plans for white-ball cricket

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gears up for crucial talks with skipper Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, aiming to shape the strategic trajectory for the next four years across cricket formats.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

    Reports indicate that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to hold discussions with skipper Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar to formulate a strategic plan for the next four years across various cricket formats. Following India's impressive run at the ODI World Cup, where they won all 10 games but faced heartbreak in the final against Australia, the primary focus of the discussion will revolve around Rohit Sharma's future in white-ball cricket and the development of a future captain.

    Despite the skipper's exceptional performance in the 2023 World Cup, amassing 597 runs at an average of 54.27 and a strike rate of 125.94, there are uncertainties about Rohit's ODI future, given that he will be 40 by the time of the next World Cup in South Africa in 2027.

    Sources suggest that Rohit has conveyed to the selectors his decision to not be considered for T20Is, a format he last played during India's semi-final defeat to England at the T20 World Cup last year. The selectors have been emphasizing youth in T20Is, and with the T20 World Cup scheduled for June next year, they are likely to adhere to that strategy.

    The report indicates that Rohit may channel a significant portion of his energy towards the Test format in the upcoming World Test Championship cycle until 2025. Grooming a captain for the longer formats is a crucial aspect of the agenda, especially with concerns about the injury-proneness of Hardik Pandya. The next major ODI tournament for Team India is the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, with only six ODIs scheduled for the next year. The board and selectors are expected to plan for ODIs post the IPL 2024 and the T20 World Cup in the coming year.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
