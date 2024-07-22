ICC forms three-member committee to review conduct of T20 World Cup 2024 in USA and West Indies

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday the formation of a three-member committee to "review the delivery" of the T20 World Cup, which was co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies last month.

The committee comprises former New Zealand batter Roger Twose, along with ICC directors Lawson Naidoo and Imran Khwaja.

"The ICC Board confirmed that there will be a review into the delivery of the ICC T20 World Cup. This will be overseen by three directors, Roger Twose, Lawson Naidoo and Imran Khwaja who will report back to the Board later in the year," an ICC release stated.

It has been reported that the ICC incurred losses exceeding USD 20 million while conducting matches in New York, Florida, and Dallas.

In addition, USA Cricket and Cricket Chile were formally put on notice and given 12 months to address their current non-compliance with ICC Membership Criteria.

The ICC noted that neither member has an adequate governance and administrative structure in place. To assist in this effort, the ICC Americas office will work with Cricket Chile, while a Normalisation Committee, composed of Board and Management representatives, will oversee and monitor USA Cricket’s compliance roadmap. The ICC Board retains the right to suspend or expel these members if non-compliance continues.

The Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) finalized the allocation of the eight regional qualifying spots for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The distribution will see two teams from Africa and Europe each, one from the Americas, and three from a combined Asia and East Asia-Pacific (EAP) regional final.

Furthering its commitment to gender equity, the ICC announced the expansion of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup from 12 to 16 teams starting in 2030. The cut-off date for qualification for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 qualifier was set as October 31, 2024.

Additionally, the CEC approved the appointment of Paul Reiffel to the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee as the Elite Panel representative.

The ICC Annual Conference wrapped up today in Colombo, bringing together representatives from all 108 ICC Members.

Held just days before the start of the Paris 24 Olympics, the four-day conference focused on the theme “capitalizing on the Olympic opportunity” in light of cricket’s inclusion in the LA28 Olympics.

