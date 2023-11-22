'Sudhar jao yaar': Mohammed Shami's savage response to Pakistani propaganda during World Cup (WATCH)

Indian seamer Mohammed Shami, who finished ODI World Cup 2023 as the highest wicket-taker, has slammed several former Pakistan players and the Pakistani media for their bizarre remarks against the Men in Blue throughout the showpiece tournament.

Indian seamer Mohammed Shami, who finished the ODI World Cup 2023 as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 24 wickets, has slammed several former Pakistan players and the Pakistani media for their bizarre remarks throughout the showpiece tournament. In an interview with Puma India following the Men in Blue's heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the grand finale on Sunday, Shami candidly addressed the controversy surrounding his performance and the skepticism from people across the border.

"I am not blaming anyone. I pray that those 10 people come and perform like us. I don't feel jealous at all. If you learn to enjoy other's success, then you will become a better player. I don't do anything. Whatever I have is God's blessing," Shami said in the interview.

When asked if he whom he was referring to, the Indian bowler added, "Ever since World Cup started, I wasn't playing initially. When I started playing, I took 5 wickets, then in the next match I took 4 wickets, took 5 wickets again thereafter. A few Pakistan players couldn't digest this, so what can I do?"

In the interview, Shami responds to the criticism with a call for correction, urging those who doubt the fairness of the game to reevaluate their perspective. He references the technical aspects of the game, such as the selection of the ball, to debunk the notions of favoritism.

"They think India is the best team. Only the ones who perform well at the right time, they are the best. I believe that a person who puts in all the hardwork, performs for the team and rises at the right occasion... and Pakistan players are creating a controversy constantly, constantly lecturing. You're getting a ball from another company, ICC has given you a separate ball... Arey Bhai, Sudhar jao," Shami said.

By invoking the insights of cricket legend Wasim Akram, Shami attempts to quell the controversy and shed light on the intricacies of the game.

"And this thing about Pakistan players, Wasim Akram has also explained how the ball comes in a box, how it is chosen, which team gets it first... and yet... I can understand, if you're not a player and haven't played at that level... it's understandable. As an ex-player, if you speak such things then I don't think that people would do anything else but laugh. I know I can be a bit bitter at times, but such things one has to speak up," Shami said.

It's worth noting that while speaking to a Pakistani channel, former player Hasan Raza claimed that ICC gave team India a different set of balls. He also added that BCCI is allowing the Indian team to have a better effect as compared to the other teams with the ball in the ODI World Cup 2023.

"We are seeing that when they are batting, they bat really well and suddenly the ball starts doing things when India bowls. There have been 7-8 close DRS calls that have gone in their favour,” Raza had said earlier.

“The way Siraj and Shami were swinging the ball, it seemed like the ICC or the BCCI were giving them different and suspicious balls in the second innings. There needs to be an inspection done on the ball. There could also be an extra layer of coating on the ball for swing," he had added.

Raza's comments didn't go well, even with legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram. "I have been reading about it in the last couple of days. I want to have the same thing these guys are having; sounds like fun. Because their mind is not there. If you want to get yourselves humiliated, don't do the same to us in front of the entire world," Akram said on A Sports.

