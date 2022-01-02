Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika calls Anushka Sharma 'Mumma'

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is currently in South Africa and is off to a winning start in the three-Test Freedom Series. Kohli is not alone in SA, as he has travelled along with Bollywood wife Anushka Sharma and his daughter Vamika. Anushka recently shared a video of her new year's celebrations, and we think we heard something special.

We all know that Kohli and Anushka are not willing to reveal their daughter's face to the public as of now. In Anushka's latest video, Vamika was nowhere to be seen. However, off-camera, Vamika was heard calling Anushka 'Mumma', not just ones, but quite some times. "Best way to spend my last 2021 evening," she captioned the video that was posted in the form of a story.

Earlier, Virushka were seen celebrating the new year with a cake. "The year that got us the greatest happiness I've known 👨‍👩‍👧❤️ So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you!" Anushka had captioned the image of the same that she shared. Kohli had also shared a picture alongside her, as he had celebrated the new year with his team. "We hope everyone is blessed with joy and happiness this new year. We send you our love and positivity. ❤️" he had captioned.

In the meantime, Anushka recently shared a video of hers from the team hotel in South Africa. She is seen sitting on a lawn, outside her hotel room, under the sun, as she makes a collection of her various emotions throughout the video. "Hi from 2022 🙋‍♀️" she captioned. From Monday, the two teams clash in the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.