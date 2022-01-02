India vs South Africa 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Virat Kohli eyes some extensive records (Check out)

India has a 1-0 lead over South Africa in the three-Test Freedom Series. The second Test will be played at Wanderers, Johannesburg. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is eyeing a top record.

It has been a thumping start by India to its South Africa tour. In the three-Test Freedom Series 2021-22, India is 1-0 up after winning the Boxing Day Test at Centurion Park. Things now move to the second Test, to be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from Monday. Meanwhile, skipper Virat Kohli has his eyes on a couple of influential records.

Kohli can become the leading run-scorer at the venue by an overseas player. So far, Kohli has scored 310 runs at the venue. He needs just seven more runs to achieve the most runs in this venue, going past former New Zealand cricketer John Reid, who scored 216 between 1961-62. Notably, Kohli had scored a century at this venue in 2013. ALSO WATCH: India vs South Africa 2021-22, Wanderers Test - Here's what Virat Kohli and co did on New Year's Day?

On the other hand, Kohli will be aiming to surpass Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid in a unique record. Kohli has scored 611 Test runs in South Africa. He needs 13 more runs to become eclipse Dravid and become the second most run-scorer by an Indian in the nation. The record for the same lies with legendary former Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar (1,161).