    Tendulkar, Dhoni, PM Modi, Amit Shah among names used by 'fake' applicants for India head coach position

    The BCCI has been swamped with an overwhelming response, with over 3,000 applications pouring in for the highly sought-after position of head coach for the Indian men’s cricket team.

    First Published May 28, 2024, 1:14 PM IST

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been swamped with an overwhelming response, with over 3,000 applications pouring in for the highly sought-after position of head coach for the Indian men’s cricket team. This surge came in the wake of the BCCI's recent decision to release a Google form on its website, inviting interested candidates to vie for the prestigious coaching role.

    Also read: Deadline for team India head coach role application ends; BCCI, Gambhir remain mum

    However, amidst this deluge of applications, the BCCI now reportedly faces the daunting challenge of sorting through a multitude of fake applicants, many of whom have purportedly used famous names to bolster their submissions. These include cricketing icons such as Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, as well as prominent political figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

    Emphasizing the hurdle presented by the surge in fake applications, a BCCI official conveyed to the Indian Express, "Last year too, the BCCI received such a response where imposters applied, and the story is similar this time. The reason the BCCI had to invite applications on Google forms is it’s easy to scrutinise the names of applicants in one sheet."

    The deadline for applications for the coaching position closed on May 27, marking the culmination of a period characterized by heightened activity and interest within the cricketing community.

    Amidst the flood of applications, it has been confirmed that Rahul Dravid, the current head coach, has chosen not to seek reappointment for the role, citing his desire to prioritize spending time with his family. Dravid's tenure is scheduled to conclude with the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024.

    Also read: Cricket's revival in the USA: Will T20 World Cup 2024 win hearts in baseball-loving America?

    While the BCCI has yet to reveal the identities of genuine applicants, speculation is rife regarding potential candidates for the prestigious position. Notably, 2011 World Cup-winning batter and Kolkata Knight Riders' mentor Gautam Gambhir is reportedly among the front-runners to grab the prestigious role.

    The new head coach's term will span three-and-a-half years, starting from July 1st, 2024, until December 31st, 2027. Among the numerous responsibilities outlined by the BCCI in the job description for the role is the requirement to meet the demands and pressures associated with handling top-tier athletes, underscoring the significance of the position and its expectations.

