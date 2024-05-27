Deadline for team India head coach role application ends; BCCI, Gambhir remain mum

The application deadline for the position of chief coach for the Indian men's cricket team closed on Monday, yet both the BCCI and Gautam Gambhir, the top candidate on their wishlist, have remained silent on the matter.

The application deadline for the position of chief coach for the Indian men's cricket team closed on Monday, yet both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Gautam Gambhir, the top candidate on their wishlist, have remained silent on the matter.

Gambhir's profile gained significant traction after leading the Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL trophy on Sunday, naturally elevating his candidacy.

Although neither party has made an official statement, it appears that the BCCI is facing a limited pool of quality options for the role.

Also read: Cricket's revival in the USA: Will T20 World Cup 2024 win hearts in baseball-loving America?

According to a PTI report quoting sources no prominent foreign candidates have applied for the position, particularly since BCCI Secretary Jay Shah emphasized the preference for a candidate with a background in domestic cricket who has risen through the ranks.

It appears that VVS Laxman, the head of the National Cricket Academy, was the BCCI's primary target. However, the stylish Hyderabadi seems reluctant to commit to a full-time role that requires availability for ten months of the year.

"The deadline is fine, but the BCCI brass wouldn't mind taking some more time before reaching a decision. Right now, the team will be busy with World T20 for the better part of the month of June. After that seniors will be rested from tours of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe where any of the NCA-based senior coaches can accompany the team. So what's the hurry," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Also read: Gautam Gambhir meets BCCI's Jay Shah after KKR's IPL 2024 triumph amid speculations of India head coach role

Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan, the principal owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), shares a strong bond with Gautam Gambhir. It's not a simple decision for Gambhir to leave an IPL team that has become an integral part of his identity, especially after leading them to multiple successes.

Another critical aspect to consider is the opinion of senior Indian players, currently in New York, on whether Gambhir is a suitable replacement for Rahul Dravid.

Latest Videos