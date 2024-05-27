Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Deadline for team India head coach role application ends; BCCI, Gambhir remain mum

    The application deadline for the position of chief coach for the Indian men's cricket team closed on Monday, yet both the BCCI and Gautam Gambhir, the top candidate on their wishlist, have remained silent on the matter.

    Deadline for team India head coach role application ends; BCCI, Gambhir remain mum snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 27, 2024, 9:21 PM IST

    The application deadline for the position of chief coach for the Indian men's cricket team closed on Monday, yet both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Gautam Gambhir, the top candidate on their wishlist, have remained silent on the matter.

    Gambhir's profile gained significant traction after leading the Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL trophy on Sunday, naturally elevating his candidacy.

    Although neither party has made an official statement, it appears that the BCCI is facing a limited pool of quality options for the role.

    Also read: Cricket's revival in the USA: Will T20 World Cup 2024 win hearts in baseball-loving America?

    According to a PTI report quoting sources no prominent foreign candidates have applied for the position, particularly since BCCI Secretary Jay Shah emphasized the preference for a candidate with a background in domestic cricket who has risen through the ranks.

    It appears that VVS Laxman, the head of the National Cricket Academy, was the BCCI's primary target. However, the stylish Hyderabadi seems reluctant to commit to a full-time role that requires availability for ten months of the year.

    "The deadline is fine, but the BCCI brass wouldn't mind taking some more time before reaching a decision. Right now, the team will be busy with World T20 for the better part of the month of June. After that seniors will be rested from tours of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe where any of the NCA-based senior coaches can accompany the team. So what's the hurry," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

    Also read: Gautam Gambhir meets BCCI's Jay Shah after KKR's IPL 2024 triumph amid speculations of India head coach role

    Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan, the principal owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), shares a strong bond with Gautam Gambhir. It's not a simple decision for Gambhir to leave an IPL team that has become an integral part of his identity, especially after leading them to multiple successes.

    Another critical aspect to consider is the opinion of senior Indian players, currently in New York, on whether Gambhir is a suitable replacement for Rahul Dravid.

    Last Updated May 27, 2024, 9:21 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Mitchell Starc contemplates quitting ODIs to play more franchise cricket osf

    Mitchell Starc contemplates quitting ODIs to play more franchise cricket

    Cricket revival in the USA: Will T20 World Cup 2024 make inroads in baseball-dominant America snt

    Cricket's revival in the USA: Will T20 World Cup 2024 win hearts in baseball-loving America?

    cricket Yuvraj Singh sends legal notices to real estate firm over 'Inferior Quality Apartment' and Privacy Violations osf

    Yuvraj Singh sends legal notices to real estate firm over 'Inferior Quality Apartment' and Privacy Violations

    cricket Mamata Banerjee congratulates Kolkata Knight Riders on IPL 2024 title victory osf

    Mamata Banerjee congratulates Kolkata Knight Riders on IPL 2024 title victory

    IPL 2024's 'unsung heroes': BCCI announces Rs 25 lakh cash reward to groundsmen, curators of 10 venues snt

    BCCI lauds 'unsung heroes' of IPL 2024, announces Rs 25 lakh cash reward to groundsmen, curators of 10 venues

    Recent Stories

    cricket Mitchell Starc contemplates quitting ODIs to play more franchise cricket osf

    Mitchell Starc contemplates quitting ODIs to play more franchise cricket

    Cricket revival in the USA: Will T20 World Cup 2024 make inroads in baseball-dominant America snt

    Cricket's revival in the USA: Will T20 World Cup 2024 win hearts in baseball-loving America?

    Entertainment Lionel Messi surprises fans in Will Smith's instagram video (WATCH) osf

    Lionel Messi surprises fans in Will Smith’s instagram video (WATCH)

    PM Modi hails para-athletics team for 'remarkable achievement' in World Championships in Japan snt

    PM Modi hails para-athletics team for 'remarkable achievement' in World Championships in Japan

    After Kazakhstan, now Russia to remove Taliban from list of banned terrorist organisations: Report snt

    After Kazakhstan, now Russia to remove Taliban from list of banned terrorist organisations: Report

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon