Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa awaits Pakistan in Chennai, seeks complete domination

    South Africa will pose a greater challenge to the Pakistan cricket team who are massively underperforming in the ODI World Cup 2023. They are coming into this game after an upsetting loss against Afghanistan.

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa awaits Pakistan in Chennai, seeks complete domination avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 5:24 PM IST

    South Africa is eagerly waiting to get their hands on the Pakistani side. The underperforming Babar Azam-led team is currently at its lowest point in this ODI World Cup 2023. The men in green lost to the Afghanistan team amidst unprecedented support from the Chennai crowd on Monday. 

    South Africa on the other side have had a phenomenal going in the ODI World Cup 2023. Rarely have they looked so good and had such an auspicious start to a multi-nation tournament. Their batting department has clicked on all fronts and struck havoc on other bowling lineups.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: England's woes don't seem to end as another collapse takes its shape

    In their previous game against Bangladesh, they put up 382 runs with Quinton de Kock striking an excellent century. With the 174 runs on Tuesday, the South African international became the highest-scoring batsman in the ODI World Cup 2023. 

    Pakistan cricket team is coming into this fixture after suffering an unprecedented loss against Afghanistan. Their semi-final dream suffered a huge blow as Afghanistan managed to convincingly defeat the men in green. Afghanistan now has a stronger chance of finishing in the top four in comparison with Pakistan.

    The Chennai pitch was slow as usual in the previous game on Monday. Afghanistan and Pakistan batters were unable to score quickly in the middle overs. The slow pitch will create a challenge but the South African batters are more than capable of taking on the precarious challenge.

    Predicted XI

    Pakistan Predicted Playing 11 vs South Africa: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf.

    South Africa Predicted Playing 11 vs Pakistan: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 5:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score

    MS Dhoni reveals 'true' date of his retirement from international cricket; its not August 15 osf

    MS Dhoni reveals 'true' date of his retirement from international cricket; its not August 15

    cricket Allu Arjun sends a special birthday message to Australian cricketer David Warner osf

    'Pushpa' superstar Allu Arjun sends special birthday message to Australian cricketer David Warner

    ODI World Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana takes a swipe at England on underestimating Sri Lanka osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana takes a swipe at England on underestimating Sri Lanka

    Recent Stories

    cricket Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home anr eai

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see! SHG

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see!

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune vma

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune

    Namrata Malla bold pictures: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress sets internet on fire [PICTURES] ATG

    Namrata Malla bold pictures: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress sets internet on fire [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon