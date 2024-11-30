Dosa for healthy hair? Know how Ragi Dosa can give you hair growth and thickness

Just one dosa and chutney combination can stop hair fall and promote thick hair growth. Let's find out what that dosa is and how to make that chutney combination.

Our overall health is reflected in our hair. Healthy individuals tend to have vibrant, strong hair. A good diet contributes to healthy, beautiful hair.

Ragi Dosa

To prevent hair fall, our diet should include biotin, magnesium, copper, and zinc. A combination of dosa and chutney can provide these nutrients, promoting thick hair growth. Let's explore this dosa and chutney combination. Typically, dosa batter uses lentils and rice. However, this recipe uses ragi, chickpeas, and yogurt. The chutney incorporates coconut.

Ragi is rich in essential nutrients like iron, calcium, and amino acids, which improve scalp circulation, promoting hair growth and reducing hair fall.

2. Chickpeas are high in protein and zinc, nourishing hair follicles and supporting strong, healthy hair. 3. Yogurt is rich in probiotics and proteins, which reduce dandruff and inflammation, contributing to hair loss. 4. Coconut is packed with healthy fats and vitamins, strengthening hair strands, preventing breakage, and providing moisture.

If you know how to make ragi dosa, you can prepare this similarly. For the chutney, use coconut, chickpeas, and yogurt. Consuming this dosa and chutney combination promotes healthy hair growth. Click for the dosa and chutney recipe link.

