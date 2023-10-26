Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: England's woes don't seem to end as another collapse takes its shape

    England has suffered a huge blow to its ambition of defending the World Cup title. Their batting has been woeful in the game which has resulted in another collapse. The performance is confidence-shattering against Sri Lanka.

    ODI World Cup 2023: England's woes don't seem to end as another collapse takes its shape avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 5:01 PM IST

    England cricket team's woes are not looking to end as their nightmarish ODI World Cup 2023 has continued and taken more extreme shape. Many hoped to see the end of England's defeat run when the defending champions were ready to take on Sri Lanka who themselves have had an underwhelming start. 

    Contrary to popular belief, England's batting lineup has failed against Sri Lanka's bowling lineup that too on the Bengaluru surface which is known to help even the worst batting sides. England captain Jos Buttler won the toss on Thursday and decided to bat first.

    Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow gave a fine start to their side after scoring 45 runs for the first wicket partnership. However, the dismissal of Dawid Malan in the 7th over started the infamous collapse of the England cricket team.

    Sri Lanka's underwhelming bowling lineup lined up wickets one after the other against England. Joe Root was out for 2 runs while Jos Buttler for 8 runs and Liam Livingstone for 1 run. Chris Worked was dismissed for a duck as Ben Stokes kept going for England at the other end.

    His contribution has taken England to a 100+ score which will still not be sufficient on such a batter-friendly track. It looks like the England team is already desperate to pack their bags and leave in order to forget the ODI World Cup 2023 as a tragic dream. Lahiru Kumara went on to pick three wickets while Angelo Mathews announced his comeback in style with two wickets.

    Angelo Mathews has looked fresh and on the point with his precise line and length. His bowling has been tight which has kept a lid on the runs and as a result of that provided crucial wickets at the right time. England is all out for just 156 runs in 33.2 overs as Ben Stokes scored 43 runs.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 5:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score

    MS Dhoni reveals 'true' date of his retirement from international cricket; its not August 15 osf

    MS Dhoni reveals 'true' date of his retirement from international cricket; its not August 15

    cricket Allu Arjun sends a special birthday message to Australian cricketer David Warner osf

    'Pushpa' superstar Allu Arjun sends special birthday message to Australian cricketer David Warner

    ODI World Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana takes a swipe at England on underestimating Sri Lanka osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana takes a swipe at England on underestimating Sri Lanka

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir commends Afghanistan's outstanding performance in the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir commends Afghanistan's outstanding performance in the mega event

    Recent Stories

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune vma

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune

    Namrata Malla bold pictures: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress sets internet on fire [PICTURES] ATG

    Namrata Malla bold pictures: 7 times when Bhojpuri actress sets internet on fire [PICTURES]

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score

    Cashew to Almonds: 7 dry-fruits to keep the festive glow in your skin intact ATG EAI

    Cashew to Almonds: 7 dry-fruits to keep the festive glow in your skin intact

    Man who captured the first spirit photograph - Uncovering the remarkable story of William H Mumler snt

    Man who captured the first spirit photograph - Uncovering the remarkable story of William H Mumler

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon