Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia wins another Trans-Tasman derby, hop on an unstoppable winning run

    The Kiwis failed to win an ODI game against Australia once again. Australia have furthered their better record in the Trans-Tasman derby by winning against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup 2023 match. The Kiwis have failed to win an ODI game against the Aussies since 2017.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia wins another Trans-Tasman derby, hop on an unstoppable winning run avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 6:30 PM IST

    The Aussies have put up another worthy performance to continue their winning run in the ODI World Cup 2023. The Kiwis can't get over the Trans-Tasman derby as their abysmal record against Australia continues. They haven't won an ODI game against Australia since 2017.

    New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Dharamshala. Australia had another good start thanks to the in-form top order. David Warner and Travis Head took on the New Zealand bowlers like Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Keshav Maharaj's heartfelt message on social media after thrilling victory over Pakistan

    The star duo raked up a 175-run partnership inside 20 overs. Both David Warner and Travis Head played attacking cricket which ticked the run rate on the brighter side. Travis Head made the most of the opportunity he got and scored a fantastic century. David Warner scored 81 runs.

    However, after the dismissal of the openers, New Zealand found themselves back in the ODI World Cup 2023 game. The lower order of the Australian team forced a big total by constantly hitting boundaries. Glenn Maxwell hit 41 runs from 24 balls while Pat Cummins hit 37 runs from just 14 balls.

    Australia was all out for 388 runs in 49.2 overs. Trent Boult and Glenn Phillips took three wickets each. New Zealand had a balanced start in the second inning as Devon Conway and Will Young stitched a 61-run stand. Rachin Ravindra played beautifully to bring another century. 

    Dary Mitchell scored 54 runs from 51 balls. New Zealand lost crucial wickets which tampered their chase. However, Jimmy Neesham played an outright phenomenal inning to bring the match towards a thrilling juncture. But the Kiwis fell short of 5 runs due to the unfortunate run out of Jimmy Neesham.

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2023, 6:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh restricts Netherlands to a lower score, struggle continues for the Dutch avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh restricts Netherlands to a lower score, struggle continues for the Dutch

    ODI World Cup 2023: Keshav Maharaj's heartfelt message on social media after thrilling victory over Pakistan osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Keshav Maharaj's heartfelt message on social media after thrilling victory over Pakistan

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia posts a big total, New Zealand gets perfect start to the chase avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia posts a big total, New Zealand gets perfect start to the chase

    Go to Palestine & fight war against Israel, disappointed fans tell Pakistan players after WC disaster (WATCH) osf

    Go to Palestine & fight war against Israel, disappointed fans tell Pakistan players after WC disaster (WATCH)

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Australia achieves a record-breaking 10-over score in the powerplay against New Zealand osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia achieves a record-breaking 10-over score in the powerplay against New Zealand

    Recent Stories

    Football ISL 2023-24: Ivan Vukomanovic delighted as Kerala Blasters return to winning ways osf

    ISL 2023-24: Ivan Vukomanovic delighted as Kerala Blasters return to winning ways

    Tata Group to make iPhones for global markets in India acquires Wistron India operations gcw

    Tata Group to make iPhones for global markets in India, acquires Wistron's India operations

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh restricts Netherlands to a lower score, struggle continues for the Dutch avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh restricts Netherlands to a lower score, struggle continues for the Dutch

    Gujarat 7 family members including 3 children die by suicide in Surat note recovered gcw

    Gujarat: 7 family members, including 3 children, die by suicide in Surat; note recovered

    ODI World Cup 2023: Keshav Maharaj's heartfelt message on social media after thrilling victory over Pakistan osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Keshav Maharaj's heartfelt message on social media after thrilling victory over Pakistan

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon