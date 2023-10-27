ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape

Australia has a bright overall head-to-head record against New Zealand in the World Cup as well as ODI cricket. They have won nine out of 12 games played against the New Zealand cricket team in the World Cup history.

The Trans-Tasman derby is all set to take place in the picturesque background of the beautiful Himalayan mountains in Dharamshala. Australia is currently on the winning run after suffering losses against India and South Africa in the starting stage of the ODI World Cup 2023.

Since then, the Aussies went on to win against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. Their win against the Netherlands was one of the biggest not only in World Cup history but also in ODI format history. The Aussie's capable batting lineup put up a collective effort and scored 399 runs in the first inning.

A century from David Warner and Glenn Maxwell sealed the deal for the team. The bowlers were no short on their day as well and the Netherlands was all out for a mere 90 runs in 21 overs. New Zealand had a perfect start until they faced hosts India who beat them with determination in the end.

The conditions in Dharamshala were perfect for the New Zealand bowlers to keep the Indian batters at bay. At one stage, the Kiwis managed to do that but Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja won it for India in the close match. The Kiwis have a poor record against Australia not only in the World Cup but also in the ODI format as a whole.

Australia has won 9 times and lost only three times against New Zealand in the World Cup history. New Zealand's last ODI win against Australia came in 2017 which is a cause of concern. Travis Head could make his way into the playing 11 of Australia while for New Zealand, Kane Williamson is still out due to an injury.

Devon Conway's bat has gone quiet after the 150+ score against England which is why New Zealand is unable to get strong starts from the top. Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell remain top scorers for New Zealand in the ODI World Cup 2023. For Australia, David Warner is leading the chart for the men in yellow with 332 runs in 5 matches.

Predicted XI

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis/Travis Head, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.