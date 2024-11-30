Amaran OTT Release: Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi's film to release on Netflix; Here's why

The official OTT release date for Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran, which has been a theatrical success since its Diwali release, has been announced.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 1:18 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 30, 2024, 1:18 PM IST

Amaran Movie Still

Following the failure of 'Ayalaan,' Sivakarthikeyan dedicated over two years to Amaran, striving for a successful film to solidify his position in the industry.

Mukund Varatharajan Biopic

Based on the life of the late soldier Mukund Varatharajan, Amaran has been well-received. This biopic about a national hero has resonated with audiences beyond Tamil Nadu.

Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran Update

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films with a budget of 50 crore rupees, Amaran features Sai Pallavi opposite Sivakarthikeyan. The film reportedly collected 322 crore rupees in 29 days.

Siva Karthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in Amaran

Even as recent releases like Kanguva underperform, Amaran continues its successful theatrical run for over a month.

Amaran OTT Release Date

Netflix acquired the digital rights to Amaran. Despite requests from theater owners to delay the OTT release, it will stream on December 5th, a month after its theatrical release.

Amaran OTT Streaming: The news of Amaran's OTT release while still in theatres has excited fans of online streaming. 

