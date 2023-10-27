Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score

    The clash between South Africa and Pakistan could be over sooner than expected as Pakistan batters have been dismissed cheaply and South African bowlers have already sent half of the team for under 200 runs.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 4:55 PM IST

    The Pakistan batting lineup let down its guard once again in the ODI World Cup 2023 against South Africa. The struggles continued for the men in green as South Africa continued their strong going in the World Cup. Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bat first.

    Abdullah Shafique quickly made his way back to the crease after scoring just 9 runs from 17 balls. Marco Jansen dismissed him in the 5th over. Another wicket came in the form of Imam Ul Haq who was gone for 12 runs in the 7th over. Marco Jansen was on fire with an incredible display with the ball. 

    Also Read: 'Pushpa' superstar Allu Arjun sends special birthday message to Australian cricketer David Warner

    Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan built the inning from there by batting well on the slow surface. The star duo slowly added runs and put up a 48-run partnership for the third wicket. Babar Azam managed to score his second consecutive fifty at the Chepauk Stadium. He was dismissed right after scoring half a century by Tabraiz Shamsi for 50 runs.

    Mohammed Rizwan was also dismissed for 31 runs as he fell short against the aggressive bowling of Gerald Coetzee. There was also a heated argument from him with Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee in the middle. Iftikhar Ahmed scored a quick 21 runs before falling to Tabraiz Shamsi. 

    The men in green have played disappointing cricket against the South African bowling lineup. The road looks tough for them as they have already lost half of their team for a score under 200 runs. Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan are on the crease as the last recognizable batting pair for the Pakistan cricket team.

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2023, 4:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MS Dhoni reveals 'true' date of his retirement from international cricket; its not August 15 osf

    MS Dhoni reveals 'true' date of his retirement from international cricket; its not August 15

    cricket Allu Arjun sends a special birthday message to Australian cricketer David Warner osf

    'Pushpa' superstar Allu Arjun sends special birthday message to Australian cricketer David Warner

    ODI World Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana takes a swipe at England on underestimating Sri Lanka osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana takes a swipe at England on underestimating Sri Lanka

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir commends Afghanistan's outstanding performance in the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir commends Afghanistan's outstanding performance in the mega event

    England Women to tour India for 3 T20Is and 1 Test, DY Patil Stadium set to host for first time in 14 years avv

    England Women to tour India for 3 T20Is and 1 Test, DY Patil Stadium set to host for first time in 14 years

    Recent Stories

    Cashew to Almonds: 7 dry-fruits to keep the festive glow in your skin intact ATG EAI

    Cashew to Almonds: 7 dry-fruits to keep the festive glow in your skin intact

    Man who captured the first spirit photograph - Uncovering the remarkable story of William H Mumler snt

    Man who captured the first spirit photograph - Uncovering the remarkable story of William H Mumler

    Kerala Day 2023 : 7 dance forms of gods own country rkn

    Kerala Day 2023 : 7 dance forms of gods own country

    Railways to roll out 3rd Vande Bharat on Chennai-Bengaluru-Ernakulam route? anr

    Railways to roll out 3rd Vande Bharat on Chennai-Bengaluru-Ernakulam route?

    Pani Puri to Aloo Tikki Chaat: 6 popular chaats across India vma eai

    Pani Puri to Aloo Tikki Chaat: 6 popular chaats across India

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon