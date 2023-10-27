ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score

The clash between South Africa and Pakistan could be over sooner than expected as Pakistan batters have been dismissed cheaply and South African bowlers have already sent half of the team for under 200 runs.

The Pakistan batting lineup let down its guard once again in the ODI World Cup 2023 against South Africa. The struggles continued for the men in green as South Africa continued their strong going in the World Cup. Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bat first.

Abdullah Shafique quickly made his way back to the crease after scoring just 9 runs from 17 balls. Marco Jansen dismissed him in the 5th over. Another wicket came in the form of Imam Ul Haq who was gone for 12 runs in the 7th over. Marco Jansen was on fire with an incredible display with the ball.

Also Read: 'Pushpa' superstar Allu Arjun sends special birthday message to Australian cricketer David Warner

Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan built the inning from there by batting well on the slow surface. The star duo slowly added runs and put up a 48-run partnership for the third wicket. Babar Azam managed to score his second consecutive fifty at the Chepauk Stadium. He was dismissed right after scoring half a century by Tabraiz Shamsi for 50 runs.

Mohammed Rizwan was also dismissed for 31 runs as he fell short against the aggressive bowling of Gerald Coetzee. There was also a heated argument from him with Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee in the middle. Iftikhar Ahmed scored a quick 21 runs before falling to Tabraiz Shamsi.

The men in green have played disappointing cricket against the South African bowling lineup. The road looks tough for them as they have already lost half of their team for a score under 200 runs. Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan are on the crease as the last recognizable batting pair for the Pakistan cricket team.