Natasa Stankovic's workout secrets revealed: Try these exercises to stay as fit as Hardik Pandya's wife

Hardik Pandya's wife, Natasa Stankovic, is a fitness freak and her fans laud her for the same. Meanwhile, if you want to stay fit like her, here are her workouts that you can follow.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya remains one of the fan-favourite Indian cricketers, while he is also famous for his Serbia-based Bollywood wife, Natasa Stankovic. One of the notable elements about this power cricket couple is that both are fitness freaks. While Pandya has repeatedly proved that he is one of the fittest cricketers in the current Indian line-up, Natasa inspires many young women to stay healthy under any circumstances. She has mesmerised all by quickly earning her fitness back after her pregnancy. While many wonder how to keep fit like Natasa, her latest video might act as an inspiration.

In her latest workout video on her Instagram page shared by Natasa, she performs some side stretches and situps, barbell pushups, abs pushups, standing hand pull-ups, and kneeling situps. She captioned the video, "Baby steps 🏋🏻‍♀️" besides tagging her trainer, as she was also seen displaying some dancing steps.

Over the years, Natasa has presented her workouts at her Mumbai-based home or travelling the globe alongside Pandya on cricketing duties. During the COVID times, she also ensured that she worked out at the hotel room she was staying in with Pandya while on tour.