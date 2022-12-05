Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic jams with son Agastya (WATCH)

Hardik Pandya has been rested for the ongoing tour of Bangladesh. While he is back in Mumbai, his wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya decided to jam to a song while travelling in a car. Check it out.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been busy lately with Team India, having been on cricketing duties in the Twenty20 (T20) format. While he successfully led his side to glory during the T20I tour of New Zealand last month, he is on a break from the ongoing trip to Bangladesh, where India plays One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and Tests. As a result, he has back in Mumbai with his family. And, speaking of his family, his Bollywood wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya decided to jam to a song on Monday. Interestingly, they did it while travelling in a car.

In a video shared by Natasa on Instagram, she and Agastya are travelling in a car. Also, the latter is seated on her lap. With a song playing on the car stereo, both are seen jamming to it. While Natasa is fluent, Agastya tries his best to jam to it.

While Natasa captioned it, "Car karaoke 🎤", many hilarious comments followed on the post, with emojis like, "😂😂😂😂😂🧿" alongside "Soooo cute" remarks. Earlier, she had shared a video about trying to teach Pandya some dance moves. Pandya had captioned the video, "Where the dance lessons come from 😉😛".

The video once again garnered some intriguing comments, as former Indian skipper MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi remarked, "@natasastankovic__ doin a brilliant job ❤️❤️❤️🤗". In contrast, Natasa commented with "❤️😎" emojis, whereas Pandya's Indian Premier League (IPL) side Gujarat Titans (GT) also used the "🕺💃😍" emojis. Also, television presenter Jatin Sapru wrote, "Hahaha -Well Played Lad.."